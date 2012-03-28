(Adds comment from White House spokesman in paragraphs 16-17)
By Yann Le Guernigou, Muriel Boselli and Jonathan Leff
PARIS/NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters)- Saudi Arabian Oil
Minister Ali al-Naimi mounted his most direct rhetorical attack
against high oil prices on We dnesday, but showed no sign of
moving to increase supplies even as France joined the United
States and Britain in talks for a release of strategic reserves.
Two weeks after Reuters initially reported that Britain and
the United States were set to agree on tapping emergency
stockpiles, French Energy Minister Eric Besson said the European
nation was also in talks with Washington. Le Monde reported that
the move could come in a matter of weeks.
At the same time, the Financial Times published a rare
opinion piece by the head of the world's largest crude oil
exporter, who said a feared shortage of oil supplies was a
"myth" but reiterated that Saudi Arabia was ready, able and
willing to meet any gap in supplies.
The moves emphasized the growing concern from both sides of
the market -- producers and consumers -- about the economic and
political impact of the 15 percent jump in oil prices this year.
But it also highlighted the different responses they are taking.
Any release of strategic reserves is expected to be based on
the assumption that oil markets face a shortage of crude,
putting Western economies directly in opposition to the opinions
offered this month by top exporter Saudi Arabia.
Naimi's comments were his bluntest yet on oil prices, which
have been driven by the loss of supplies from several producers
across the world and, more importantly, by the threat of a
disruption from Iran.
"The bottom line is that Saudi Arabia would like to see a
lower price," he said.
"Supply is not the problem, and it has not been a problem in
the recent past. There is no rational reason why oil prices are
continuing to remain at these high levels."
But in the editorial, Naimi fell short of saying that the
kingdom planned to increase production. Oil markets, already
trading lower on the day after news of the French talks with the
United States, barely budged after his comments.
PRICE THREAT
Oil markets have been gripped this year by expectations U.S.
and EU sanctions against Tehran aimed at halting the OPEC
nation's nuclear ambitions will cause a shortage in global oil
market.
Global supplies are already down by more than a million
barrels per day, according to a Reuters survey, due to outages
in Yemen, Syria, South Sudan and the North Sea.
Rising oil prices have become a major headache for
politicians around the world, including U.S. President Barack
Obama who is aiming for re-election in November and facing
public anger over soaring U.S gasoline prices.
Earlier in March, British sources said London was prepared
to cooperate with Washington on a release of strategic oil
stocks that was expected within months, in a bid to prevent fuel
prices from choking economic growth.
A White House official reiterated that the United States was
considering a reserve release but no decisions had been made.
"As we have said repeatedly, while this is an option that
remains on the table, no decisions have been made and no
specific actions have been proposed," White House spokesman Josh
Earnest told reporters.
"Anybody who tries to convince you -- in this government or
any other government, frankly -- that specific decisions have
been made or actions have been proposed is not speaking
accurately."
Fuel prices in France have hit record levels, prompting an
intense debate between presidential candidates, also ahead of a
national election. The French budget minister and government
spokeswoman, Valerie Pecresse, told journalists France had
joined the United States and the UK in IEA consultations to
receive authorization to draw from strategic stocks.
Oil reserve releases are normally coordinated by the
International Energy Agency that represents 28 industrialized
countries on energy policy.
But the head of the IEA, Maria van der Hoeven, has said on
several occasions that a coordinated IEA release is not
warranted because there is no significant supply disruption on
world oil markets. Germany and Italy say they are opposed.
Van der Hoeven said earlier this month that countries could
choose unilaterally to release stocks in consultation with the
agency. The IEA declined further comment on Wednesday.
The Paris-based IEA has authorized only three coordinated
releases since it was founded in 1974, with the last one in June
2011 in response to lost Libyan production during its civil war.
The government in Berlin said it was unaware of any official
request from the United States to release emergency oil
stockpiles and did not believe the current situation justified
such action under German law.
The German law on oil provisions says emergency reserves can
only be released in the case of "physical disruption to
supplies. In our view, there is no physical shortage at the
moment," a government spokeswoman told reporters.
SAUDI REASSURES
Saudi Arabia is the only country in the world with
significant spare capacity to compensate for a major supply
shortfall.
Naimi last week insisted Saudi Arabia could immediately ramp
up production up to its full strength -- 12.5 million barrels
per day (bpd) -- from 9.9 million bpd now if buyers requested
more oil.
In his piece on Wednesday, Naimi said that the OPEC kingpin
did not want rising fuel costs to undermine the economy of
consumer nations. Earlier this year he identified $100 a barrel
as an ideal price for producers and consumers, about $25 below
current world prices.
"I hope by speaking out on the issue that our intentions -
and capabilities - are clear. We want to see stronger European
growth and realise that reasonable crude oil prices are key to
this," he wrote, adding Saudi Arabia had a responsibility to "do
what it can to mitigate prices."
But, echoing his comments from last week, the oil minister
said that it was not actual supply disruptions that were driving
up prices, but political tensions and worries about potential
shortages that were driving the market.
"It is the perceived potential shortage of oil keeping
prices high - not the reality on the ground," he said. "There is
no lack of supply. There is no demand which cannot be met."
(Additional reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, Jeff Mason, Stephen
Brown, Marcus Wacket, Jonathan Leff. Writing by Matthew
Robinson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)