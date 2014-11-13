(Updates with quote from statement)

MEXICO CITY Nov 13 Mexico's Energy Minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell and Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi have held talks in which both agreed that all efforts should be made to stabilize international oil markets, Mexico's government said on Thursday.

During an energy forum in the Mexican beach resort of Acapulco, Naimi broke months of silence on Wednesday to reaffirm Saudi Arabia's longstanding policy of seeking stable global markets, dismissing talk of a "price war" but offering no insight on his response to tumbling crude prices.

Mexico's energy ministry issued a brief statement summing up the participation of the officials at the forum.

"Ministers Pedro Joaquin Coldwell and Ali al-Naimi held private talks during the forum and agreed on the need to undertake all necessary efforts to stabilize the international oil market," the ministry said.