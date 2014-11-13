(Updates with quote from statement)
MEXICO CITY Nov 13 Mexico's Energy Minister
Pedro Joaquin Coldwell and Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali
al-Naimi have held talks in which both agreed that all efforts
should be made to stabilize international oil markets, Mexico's
government said on Thursday.
During an energy forum in the Mexican beach resort of
Acapulco, Naimi broke months of silence on Wednesday to reaffirm
Saudi Arabia's longstanding policy of seeking stable global
markets, dismissing talk of a "price war" but offering no
insight on his response to tumbling crude prices.
Mexico's energy ministry issued a brief statement summing up
the participation of the officials at the forum.
"Ministers Pedro Joaquin Coldwell and Ali al-Naimi held
private talks during the forum and agreed on the need to
undertake all necessary efforts to stabilize the international
oil market," the ministry said.
(Reporting by Veronica Gomez Sparrowe; Editing by Bernard Orr;
Writing by Dave Graham)