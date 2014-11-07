UPDATE 1-BHP cuts key output targets, sees some petroleum divestment
* Narrows iron ore output to 265-275 mln/t (Adds details on U.S. petroleum, Elliott, quote)
MEXICO CITY Nov 7 Mexico's Energy Minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell said on Friday he will meet Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi in the beach resort of Acapulco next week to discuss the oil market.
Naimi's trip to Latin America has evoked memories of the late 1990s, when he helped broker a deal with Venezuela and Mexico to curb production and revive prices that had fallen to nearly $10 a barrel. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
SYDNEY, April 26 BHP Billiton on Wednesday trimmed its full-year production guidance for iron ore, coking coal and copper due to bad weather at mines in Australia and industrial action in Chile over the last quarter.