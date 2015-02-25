(Adds quote, background)
By Rania El Gamal and Reem Shamseddine
JIZAN, Saudi Arabia Feb 25 Saudi Arabia's Oil
Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Wednesday that oil demand is
growing and markets are calm, in some of his first public
comments since the price of crude rebounded from a near six-year
low.
Oil crashed by 60 percent between June and January to a
post-2009 low of $45 a barrel, with losses accelerating after
OPEC decided in November to hold output at 30 million barrels
per day to try to preserve its market share.
International benchmark Brent has since recovered to
around $60 a barrel as energy companies have slashed investments
in future production, and as the number of drilling rigs
operating in the fast-growing U.S. shale patch has fallen.
"Markets are calm now ... demand is growing," Naimi said on
the sidelines of a conference in the port city of Jizan,
southwest Saudi Arabia.
Naimi was the driving force behind OPEC's policy shift at
its November meeting, when the group decided not to cut output.
He suggested on Wednesday he is satisfied with how the move has
played out, saying the market needs a period of stability.
"I don't like to talk about oil because we want calmness,"
Naimi said when questioned by reporters.
"We don't want anything that creates volatility in the
market."
A senior Gulf OPEC delegate said on Tuesday that prices
around $60 a barrel are "OK for now", despite talk from members
Nigeria and Ecuador of the possible need for an emergency
meeting before the group's next scheduled gathering in June.
The 12-country group's decision sent oil prices sinking to
levels not expected even by core Gulf OPEC producers, who had
blocked other members' call for a cut. But there are signs the
strategy of letting prices fall is beginning to take effect.
Earlier this month OPEC sharply increased its forecast for
demand for its crude this year, in a move some say vindicated
the group's policy.
Other OPEC members are still struggling with the effects of
lower oil prices, however, after growing used to oil averaging
more than $100 a barrel between 2011 and 2013.
While many Gulf members are insulated from the price fall by
large cash reserves, members including Venezuela, Nigeria and
Iraq face a severe budget squeeze.
Ecuador's President Rafael Correa said on Tuesday oil prices
are "unnecessarily" low.
At 1036 GMT on Wednesday, Brent crude oil was
trading up 28 cents at $58.94 a barrel.
(Writing by David Sheppard; Editing by Dale Hudson)