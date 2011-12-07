* Saudi Arabia pumped 10.05 mln bpd crude in
November-official
* Would be highest Saudi output level for three decades
* News comes just a week before OPEC meeting on output
* Analysts sceptical, suggest figure may be high
By Amena Bakr
DOHA, Dec 7 Saudi Arabia is pumping oil at
the highest rate for decades in a signal to fellow producers and
buyers just a week before an OPEC meeting that it intends to
meet customer demand with more output if necessary.
A senior Saudi oil official told Reuters the kingdom
produced 10.047 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil
excluding condensate in November, well above previous estimates.
The figure, greeted with some scepticism by analysts, came
at a time when the European Union is discussing imposing a ban
on oil from OPEC member Iran, a move that could put further
upward pressure on oil prices.
"Saudi Arabia's production has been fluctuating this year.
It has reached over 10 million bpd in November excluding
condensate because consumer demand was higher," the official
said.
A Reuters survey estimated Saudi oil supply in November at
9.45 million bpd, up from 9.40 million bpd in October and 8.25
million bpd in November 2010.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
meets in Vienna on Dec. 14 to discuss production policy.
Analysts responded cautiously to the Saudi output figure,
interpreting it as a signal to fellow OPEC members that oil
demand was high and output should not be restricted.
"This is the highest output since 1980," said Michael
Poulsen of Global Risk Management. "All the extra produced oil
is either consumed in the Middle East or on eastbound ships to
feed the roaring Asian dragons."
Harry Tchilinguirian, analyst at BNP Paribas, said Saudi
Arabia had never produced 10 million bpd in the last decade.
"We do not buy that number," Tchilinguirian said. "This may
simply be case of the usual pre-OPEC meeting build-up in
communication where Saudi is showing its strength as the main
holder of spare production capacity."
An OPEC delegate agreed: "This is a message to the market
more than anything else."
"DIFFICULT TO REPLACE"
OPEC delegates say the cartel's Vienna-based secretariat
will recommend it agree an output target of 30 million bpd for
the first half of 2012, above anticipated demand for OPEC crude
of 29.9 million bpd in the first quarter and 28.7 million bpd in
the second quarter.
Adopting such a high output target, a policy likely to be
supported by Saudi Arabia, would allow oil stocks to build and
help restrain oil prices, which have been at historic highs.
North Sea benchmark Brent crude futures have
averaged close to $110 a barrel this year, a record high and a
level that economists say may damage global economic growth.
Brent stood at $110.19 at 1753 GMT on Wednesday
OPEC's leading price hawk, Iran, appears to have given up
its campaign to have Gulf Arab nations including Saudi Arabia
cut back supply. Iranian Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi told Reuters
on Monday that Tehran would be guided by the OPEC secretariat.
Iran's change of heart appears to reflect a desire to avoid
a second meeting this year under its chairmanship, as holder of
OPEC's rotating presidency, that fails to secure a supply pact.
An OPEC meeting in June failed to agree a deal for the first
time in decades.
OPEC producers have said any restrictions on oil supply,
including a ban on Iranian oil being discussed by the European
Union, could push up prices.
Standard Bank analyst James Zhang said Saudi willingness to
supply the market had been helping keep oil prices in check.
"The flip side of the situation is that Saudi's spare
capacity is diminishing fast, which could mean increased impact
from supply disruptions in the future," Zhang said.
OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said Iranian crude
oil supplies to Europe would be difficult to replace: "I really
hope there will be no embargo from the EU," Badri said.
EU members take more than 600,000 bpd of Iranian oil,
approaching a quarter of the Islamic Republic's exports,
International Energy Agency figures show.
(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in Doha, Ikuko Kurahone
in London, and Florence Tan and Luke Pachymuthu in Singapore;
writing by Christopher Johnson; editing by William Hardy)