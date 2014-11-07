MEXICO CITY Nov 7 Venezuela's visiting Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez, former energy minister and head of state oil company PDVSA, will meet with Mexico's Energy Minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell on Friday, a government source said, against a backdrop of weaker global oil prices.

Ramirez, who was recently appointed foreign minister, remains Venezuela's OPEC delegation head and has led calls for an emergency meeting due to global price declines.

Ramirez met Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi on Wednesday as part of a climate change conference on Venezuela's Margarita Island, but they offered no comment on oil markets afterward.

After his Venezuela visit, Naimi plans to attend a natural gas conference in the Mexican resort of Acapulco.

Naimi's trip to Latin America has evoked memories of the late 1990s, when he helped broker a deal with Venezuela and Mexico to curb production and revive prices that had fallen to nearly $10 a barrel.

Brent crude oil on Friday steadied above $83 a barrel, consolidating after several months of sharp falls, as U.S. jobs data pointed to stronger economic growth and the dollar remained near four-year highs.