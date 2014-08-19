* H1 profit jumps 34 pct to $152.5 mln
* Tweaks up 2014 output forecast to 18-20 mmboe
* Sees high-returning investment opportunities
* Shares slip 0.6 pct, but up 17 pct this year
(Adds comment on strategic review, Iraq)
MELBOURNE, Aug 19 Papua New Guinea oil and gas
producer Oil Search Ltd beat forecasts with a 34
percent rise in half-year profit, boosted by the start of
exports from the PNG LNG project which is expected to quadruple
the company's output in 2015.
Oil Search is working on a strategic review to decide how to
spend its PNG LNG cash flow, which will start pouring in in the
second half of 2014, with output expected to be materially
higher than in the first half, it said.
"Early results of this work indicate we have unprecedented
opportunities to build our business through high returning
investments, whilst managing growing and more challenging
operating risks," Oil Search said.
The review is expected to be completed late in the current
quarter.
The company nudged up its production guidance for 2014 to
18-20 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) from 17-20 mmboe
previously.
Net profit rose to $152.5 million for the six months to June
from $113.7 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected a net
profit of $144 million, according to the average of five
brokers' forecasts.
It held its dividend steady at 2 cents, as expected, but
said it would look to lift its payout starting with the final
dividend for 2014.
Oil Search shares slipped 0.6 percent in early trade to
A$9.40, but are up 17 percent so far this year, trading on a
price-to-earnings multiple of 55 as huge growth is priced into
its shares.
Oil Search is looking to develop its P'nyang field to
provide gas for an expansion of the PNG LNG project, operated by
ExxonMobil Corp.
It has also bought a stake in rival InterOil Corp's
Elk and Antelope fields in PNG, seen as another potential source
for a PNG LNG expansion or for a standalone LNG development,
which InterOil and partner Total SA favour.
Oil Search has challenged Total's purchase of a 40 percent
stake in Elk and Antelope, PNG's biggest undeveloped gas field,
with the dispute due to go into arbitration in November. It said
a decision is expected in the first quarter of 2015.
It is also drilling for oil in Kurdistan in Iraq, where it
said its Taza field was "potentially very large", but has had to
suspend a well amid the conflict in the region. It plans to
resume drilling once it is confident about security in the area.
"The results of the Taza 2 well ... have been very
encouraging," Oil Search said.
