* Woodside gives up on winning PNG government support
* Oil price slump could spawn better opportunities -
investor
* Oil Search shares sink 18 pct, Woodside hits 7-yr low
(Adds analyst, investor comments, share price reactions)
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Dec 8 Australia's Woodside Petroleum
on Tuesday formally scrapped its $8 billion all-share
proposal to take over Oil Search Ltd, which was
rebuffed in September, and said it was not chasing any other
deal to merge with its target.
The statement came after speculation Woodside was looking to
snare the Papua New Guinea government's 9.8 percent stake in Oil
Search to get a foot in the door of the PNG oil and gas
producer, coveted for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets.
"Woodside is not pursuing any alternative transactions to
combine the businesses," it said in a statement to the
Australian stock exchange.
Oil Search shares, which have sharply outperformed rivals
this year, slumped nearly 18 percent to their lowest since
August, with the takeover premium evaporating.
Woodside's shares fell more than 4 percent to a seven-year
low, but held up better than other energy producers on a
day when oil prices hit their lowest since February
2009.
"Clearly investors will see this as a positive, the fact
that they're not going to raise the bid," said Neil Beveridge,
an analyst with Bernstein in Hong Kong. "You're in an
environment where cash is king, and balance-sheet strength is
everything."
Cashed up but forced to defer its own expensive growth plans
due to weak LNG prices, Woodside had been chasing Oil Search for
its 29 percent stake in the PNG LNG project, considered one of
the world's lowest cost, expandable LNG projects.
Analysts said the decision to walk away probably reflected
the fact that Woodside was unable to win support from Oil
Search's top shareholders, Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum
Investment Corp and the PNG government, without sweetening its
offer, which would not make sense in a depressed oil market.
"If you think the oil price is going to go lower, there
might be better opportunities," said Andrew Forster, senior
investment officer at Argo Investments, which owns shares in
Woodside.
Oil Search rejected the one-for-four takeover plan, worth
A$11.6 billion when it was announced in September, calling it
too cheap. Its shares last traded at A$6.34, valuing the company
at A$9.7 billion.
It reiterated on Tuesday it was focused on its low-cost
operations in PNG, where its output could double in the early
2020s, working with giants ExxonMobil Corp and France's
Total SA on two "world class" LNG projects.
($1 = 1.3768 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Chris Reese and Stephen
Coates)