MELBOURNE, Sept 8 Woodside Petroleum Ltd,
Australia's biggest independent oil and gas producer, said on
Tuesday it has approached smaller rival Oil Search Ltd
with an all-share takeover plan, worth A$11.6 billion ($8
billion) based on Monday's close.
Oil Search is coveted for its 29 percent stake in the PNG
LNG project, which started producing last year and is considered
one of the lowest cost, expandable LNG projects in the world.
"Clearly, Oil Search shareholders are entitled to an offer
which adequately reflects this value potential," Oil Search said
in a statement to the Australian market, adding that it would
review the proposal.
Woodside has offered one of its shares for every four Oil
Search shares, subject to gaining a period of exclusivity to
look at the company's books and securing support from key
stakeholders.
"The company wishes to emphasise that there is no guarantee
that a binding poroposal can be agreed between the parties," Oil
Search said.
($1 = 1.4415 Australian dollars)
