* All-share offer at 23 pct premium based on 3-month
averages
* Top shareholder PNG government's approval key
* Oil Search shares jump 17 pct, above offer value
(Adds PNG government comment)
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Sept 8 Woodside Petroleum Ltd
, Australia's biggest independent oil and gas producer,
has approached rival Oil Search Ltd with an $8 billion
all-share takeover plan that would give it stakes in two of the
world's lowest-cost LNG projects.
In what would be a record deal for Australia's energy
sector, Woodside would gain a 29 percent stake in Oil Search's
PNG Liquefied Natural Gas project, coveted as a one of the few
expandable LNG projects that will be viable in a world of weak
oil prices.
ExxonMobil Corp, operator of PNG LNG, France's Total
SA and Asian state oil companies like Malaysia's
Petronas could emerge with rival bids, although Woodside had
already started talks with key shareholders, analysts said.
"It makes sense for Woodside - a company that's ex-growth
that's looking for the next leg," said Ric Ronge, a portfolio
manager at Pengana Capital, which owns stakes in Woodside and
Oil Search.
Perth-based Woodside is one of the few oil companies with
enough cash to chase acquisitions after a collapse in oil prices
to six-year lows. Its move on Sydney-based Oil Search follows
Royal Dutch Shell's push to expand in LNG with a $70
billion bid for BG Group.
If successful, the takeover would fill a gap in Woodside's
growth prospects as the firm has no major new projects due to
start producing this decade. In addition to the coveted PNG LNG
project, it would gain a 23 percent holding in PNG's biggest
undeveloped gas prospect, the Elk and Antelope fields.
Woodside has offered one of its shares for every four Oil
Search shares, worth A$11.6 billion ($8.1 billion) on Monday's
close, subject to gaining a period of exclusivity to look at the
company's books and securing support from key stakeholders.
"Clearly, Oil Search shareholders are entitled to an offer
which adequately reflects this value potential," Oil Search said
in a statement to the Australian market.
Investors and analysts considered it a low-ball bid and
predicted Oil Search's top shareholder, the PNG government,
would press for more, as it bought into Oil Search last year at
A$8.20 a share, well above the value of the proposal.
The premium was 14 percent based on Monday's close. However
based on Oil Search's and Woodside's average share prices over
the three months before August 27, when rumours of a bid
emerged, the premium was 23 percent, a Woodside adviser said.
Energy takeovers typically command premiums of 30 percent to
40 percent, Deutsche Bank analyst John Hirjee said.
A spokesman for PNG Prime Minister Peter O'Neill said the
government was waiting for a full briefing on the offer and
would make a decision based on the national interest.
PNG ALLURE
Oil Search shares leapt as much 17 percent to A$7.87 after
the proposal was announced, trading above the implied value of
the offer, suggesting investors expect it will have to raise its
bid. Woodside's shares fell.
"It's a first shot. The premium being offered looks very
modest," Karara Capital portfolio manager Rohan Walsh said.
A takeover of Oil Search would instantly boost Woodside's
production by about 30 percent and offer low-cost development
opportunities in contrast to the two projects it is considering
building, Browse floating LNG off Australia and Kitimat LNG in
Canada.
PNG LNG can produce and ship a cargo for just under $10 per
million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), compared with $30 per
mmboe for Browse, according to analysts' estimates.
A senior resources banker not involved played down the
prospect of ExxonMobil bidding, given it already has a one-third
stake in PNG LNG.
ExxonMobil declined to comment. Petronas did not respond to
requests for comment. Total was not immediately available for
comment.
"You can't compete against those," said Hirjee, referring to
the oil majors potentially lined up against Woodside.
Woodside has already started talking to the PNG government,
analysts said.
Oil Search is being advised by Morgan Stanley.
Woodside is being advised by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Gresham.
The move on Oil Search boosted other battered energy company
shares, notably Santos Ltd, which closed up 5 percent,
as it also has a stake in the PNG LNG project and is looking to
sell assets.
($1 = 1.4380 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen
Coates)