July 29 Oil bears who drove the market to
multi-month lows this week are throttling back on their selling
after an unexpectedly large drawdown in U.S. crude stocks showed
demand to be stronger than thought - at least temporarily.
U.S. government data on Wednesday showed a weekly inventory
drop of over 4 million barrels, more than 20 times what analysts
expected, putting the market in better light. The draw also
diverged sharply from the prior week's build, which took
stockpiles to above a five-year seasonal average.
Earlier this week, U.S. crude prices hit four-month lows and
Brent, the more important global benchmark, neared a six-month
trough as a global oil glut, resurgent dollar and stock market
tumble in top energy consumer China took a toll.
Wednesday's inventory build sent the sell-off grinding to a
halt, as prices rose more than $1 a barrel within two hours of
the data.
"I see a rebound of about five bucks off the recent lows in
the most likely scenario," said Chris Jarvis at Caprock Risk
Management, an oil risk consultancy in Frederick, Maryland.
Crude futures have lost more than $10 a barrel over the past
month, with the U.S. market touching below $47 and Brent
under $53. About half of those losses could be retraced
if there are more inventory declines, analysts said.
The selloff was also driven by fear that summer consumption
of U.S. gasoline - a key demand factor this time of year - had
been overplayed. Wednesday's data suggested weekly gasoline
demand exceeding expectations at 6.2 percent above the year-ago
period.
"The market has been beaten pretty hard. We could see a
pause in the selling if the weekly data is supportive," said
Donald Morton, who runs an energy-trading desk for Herbert J.
Sims & Co., an investment bank in Fairfield, Connecticut.
Still, any rebound is likely to be short-term with U.S.
gasoline demand almost certainly waning with the approaching end
of summer.
"There may be a pause in the price decline, but I am not yet
of the view that this signals a new move higher," said David
Thompson, executive vice president at Powerhouse, an
energy-specialized commodities broker in Washington. "We are
coming up on autumn refinery maintenance and that will result in
less demand for crude all other things being equal."
