NEW YORK Oct 12 Welcome to the oil market's new
vicious cycle.
This past week, as oil prices barreled over 9 percent higher
to break out of a weeks-long trading range, U.S. shale producers
jumped at the chance to lock in $50-plus crude for the first
time in months, making up for lost time after holding off
hedging during the market's late-summer slump.
U.S. crude oil futures for December 2016 delivery, a
favored contract for hedgers, saw trading volume spike to a
weekly record high of nearly 190 million barrels, twice as much
as the average for the previous four weeks, in what market
sources and industry executives said was the biggest wave of
hedging since a fleeting rush in late August.
The price premium for the Dec 2016 contract against the same
month in 2015 has shrunk to just $4 a barrel, down from more
than $7 a barrel two months ago, due partly to forward selling.
Oil producers' rapid response to the latest move upward
comes in contrast to the second quarter, when a moderate price
recovery was met with only modest hedging interest as many
executives bet - wrongly - that the worst was already behind
them.
It also highlights the far more precarious financial
position for many shale firms facing rapidly tightening credit
conditions, expiring legacy hedges and a deepening fear that
prices may stay much lower for much longer than they thought.
For some, hedging is now less an insurance policy than a
lifeline as those who have scrimped on protection watched with
despair oil prices shuffling between $43 and $48 for six weeks.
Yet their activity also threatens to undermine one of the
fundamental reasons for oil's gains: falling U.S. output.
In addition to creating immediate headwinds by selling into
the rally, drillers whose future profits are insured with new
hedges will be better able to keep on pumping oil, adding to a
global oversupply, the thinking goes.
"Any little rally ends up getting suffocated by the new
production it unleashes," said Vikas Dwivedi, Houston-based
global oil and gas strategist at Macquarie Group.
UNDERHEDGED, OVERTAXED
The push-pull between current prices and future production
highlights a new normal for oil markets, in which the short-run
cycles of the agile U.S. shale sector have replaced OPEC as the
world's swing supplier. The $50 hedges also illustrate how shale
firms have been able to keep drilling at lower and lower costs
thanks to efficiency gains and focus on the most productive
spots; a year ago, break-even costs were seen nearer $70.
As a result, producers are moving more quickly than ever to
catch what may be a fleeting price recovery.
In a push that started Tuesday and continued through Friday,
U.S. producers have locked in new production in greater volumes
for 2016 and 2017, according to three market participants who
watch money flows.
Last week, the average price for all 2016 contracts on the
U.S. WTI benchmark - known as the "strip" - rose more
than 7 percent to above $53 a barrel, near its highest since
late July. Apart from a fleeting price spike in late August, it
is the broadest gain since April. The 2017 strip
traded above $55 a barrel.
"What we're seeing now is one of the better opportunities
for producers to hedge," said John Saucer, vice president of
research and analysis at Mobius Risk Group, which advises firms
including producers on energy hedging strategies.
Urgency displayed by producers in locking in present prices
may be due in part to timing. Some firms are still engaged in
the bi-annual process of reviewing, or 'redetermining', credit
lines with banks. Lenders are under pressure to cut back on
funding as falling oil and gas prices have slashed the value of
reserves that serve as collateral.
"When producers are heading into redeterminations - all of a
sudden, you've done something to shore up your potential
borrowing base," said Saucer.
And most firms have a lot of shoring up to do.
North American exploration and production companies so far
have only hedged 11 percent of their expected 2016 oil and gas
production, according to a study of 48 firms published by
consultancy IHS Energy last week. That is down from 28 percent
for the rest of 2015.
To be sure, many producers may still be holding back, hoping
for a more sustained upswing. One influential forecaster,
consultancy PIRA Energy Group's Gary Ross, told clients last
week that oil was headed above $70 by 2017.
If so, the market would face another, even larger, wave of
producer selling around $60 to $65 a barrel. Michael Tran, an
energy strategist with RBC Capital Markets in New York expects
that to be "the key level of interest for producers to really
ramp up hedging programs in larger size."
