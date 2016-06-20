(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)
By Ernest Scheyder and Terry Wade
HOUSTON, June 20 Two years into the worst oil
price rout in a generation, large and mid-sized U.S. independent
producers are surviving and eyeing growth again as oil nears $50
a barrel, confounding OPEC and Saudi Arabia with their
resiliency.
That shale giants Hess Corp, Apache Corp and
more than 25 other companies have beaten back OPEC's attempt to
sideline them would have been unthinkable just months ago, when
oil plumbed $26 a barrel and collapses were feared.
To regain market share, the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries in late 2014 pumped more oil despite growing
global oversupply. It aimed to drive prices lower and force
higher-cost producers out of the market, with shale oil seen as
especially vulnerable.
The pain was acute. Industry revenue fell more than 30
percent in 2015 from the previous year, the U.S. drilling rig
count dropped by more than 70 percent from when oil was still
above $100 per barrel, stock valuations plunged and scores of
small producers filed for bankruptcy.
But so far no U.S. producer that pumps more than 100,000
barrels per day (bpd) has gone bankrupt. The survival of these
big producers partly explains why overall U.S. production has
slipped only about 10 percent since peaking at 9.69 million bpd.
Their agility - which required slashing costs in half while
doubling down on improved techniques to squeeze more oil from
each new well - is now allowing the industry to cautiously focus
on growth again.
But this time, U.S. producers say they will stay focused on
capital returns, having abandoned a culture of maximizing
production regardless of costs.
OPEC and Saudi Arabia "thought that there would be major
capitulation and damage to U.S. shale producers as a result of
the deep downturn," said Les Csorba, a leadership consultant at
Heidrick & Struggles who works with shale executives. "But what
happened was that it actually created a new paradigm among U.S.
producers to transform their businesses."
Acquisition activity has picked up markedly in recent weeks,
with Devon Energy Corp finding buyers for more than $2
billion in non-core assets. The company is using part of that
cash to boost its capital budget by $200
million.
WPX Energy Inc, which spent more on acquisitions
last year than any U.S. oil company, sold 45 million new shares
earlier this month, planning to use the funds to drill new Texas
wells.
"We're a leaner organization than we were before the price
crash," said Rick Muncrief, WPX's chief executive.
True, costs were slashed in the height of the price downturn
when oil plumbed $26 per barrel in February and "there's a
perception out there that if commodity prices go back up, you're
going to lose those cost savings," Muncrief said.
But, he stressed, "that's simply not the case."
Industry consensus holds that costs for oilfield services -
fracking and the like - may rise in tandem with oil prices,
though high-tech advancements in sand, drilling and chemical
technologies should stick around.
"Real progress for us has come on the cost side," said John
Christmann, Apache's chief executive. "We plan to maintain
a methodical approach to the cycle with a focus on returns."
U.S. oil prices have recouped nearly half their
losses from mid-2014 highs, almost doubling from the 13-year
lows hit in February to reach over $51 in early June.
A year ago prices hit similar levels before plunging; oil
executives are hoping past is not prologue.
"People are not necessarily freaking out anymore," said Sam
Xu, an investment banker with CohnReznick Capital Market
Securities LLC. "Instead of trying to keep their heads above the
water, they're now trying to get back in the game."
To be sure, some executives say a bit more is needed - at
least $60 a barrel - to ramp up drilling and fracking operations
across most U.S. shale plays.
That attitude has been reflected in oil producers' capital
budgets, which are still billions below 2015 levels.
Hess has long said it will add rigs in North Dakota when oil
prices hit that mark, even though it is profitable in the state
at $40.
"We need to see a period of stability in prices," Greg Hill,
chief operating officer at Hess, said. "We need to make sure
it's not quicksand."
Some oil companies aren't ready to even acknowledge the $50
milestone as relevant.
"We are head down and working and not ready to take any kind
of victory lap," said Kristin Thomas, spokeswoman for
Continental Resources Inc, North Dakota's second-largest
oil producer.
Others are moving ahead in the Bakken, Eagle Ford and
Permian, considered the cheapest and most-prolific U.S. shale
oil fields.
"The Permian is set up for fairly explosive growth over the
next several years," Scott Sheffield, CEO of Pioneer Natural
Resources Co, said at a S&P Global Platts conference.
Pioneer this week said it would increase its rig fleet by 40
percent.
Still, most producers are moving slowly.
"People are going to be waiting to see if this $50 price
sticks around," said Muncrief, the WPX CEO.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder and Terry Wade; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)