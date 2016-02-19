(Repeats with no changes. John Kemp is a Reuters market
analyst. The views expressed are his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Feb 18 Saudi officials insist the
kingdom's oil production strategy is not aimed at putting U.S.
shale producers out of business, a message that has been
repeated to visiting U.S. policymakers.
The United States remains the kingdom's most important
security partner, and Saudi officials do not want to be seen to
be deliberately trying to halt the shale revolution.
Rising domestic oil production is important to U.S.
policymakers because it has given the United States a greater
sense of energy security, and the Saudis remain keen not to
offend their most important ally.
Saudi officials talk about defending market share and
refusing to subsidise "high cost" production which encompasses
unconventional output such as oil sands and frontier areas such
as deep water and the Arctic.
In response to the plunge in prices, capital expenditures
totalling almost $400 billion on a range of exploration and
development projects have been axed or postponed, which will
reduce non-shale non-OPEC production in the latter part of the
decade.
In the short term, however, the brunt of the oil market
adjustment has fallen on shale producers, since other forms of
exploration and production have much longer lead times.
The battle between Saudi Arabia and the shale producers has
been a war of attrition in which progress has been slow so far.
But the most recent data show the tide may finally be
turning in the kingdom's favour, as U.S. shale producers run out
of cash and fresh financing, and are unable to maintain output.
TURNING THE TIDE
Even after oil prices began falling in June 2014, U.S.
production (including condensates) continued to increase by
another 1 million barrels per day (bpd).
Between June 2014 and its peak in April 2015, oil output
rose from an estimated 8.7 million bpd to 9.7 million bpd,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Since April 2015, production has fallen, but it was still
running at 9.3 million bpd in November 2015, the latest month
for which reasonably comprehensive estimates are available.
How much progress this represents depends on the baseline
against which it is measured. In absolute terms, output has
fallen by around 375,000 bpd between the peak in April 2015 and
November 2015.
If output had continued to increase on its pre-June 2014
trend, it would have been running at almost 11 million bpd by
November 2015.
The reduction compared to the pre-June 2014 trend is around
1.6 million bpd, which is one measure of how far the strategy
has worked (tmsnrt.rs/1RQ86rg).
The EIA was more cautious about the outlook for U.S. oil
output; in June 2014 the agency predicted oil output would be
running at 9.5 million bpd in November 2015.
The price war has reduced production by around 150,000 bpd
compared with this more conservative baseline (tmsnrt.rs/1RQ9eeq).
So the impact of the price war on U.S. shale output could be
estimated at anything between 150,000 bpd and 1.6 million bpd.
Shale proved far more resilient than almost anyone thought
possible as producers concentrated drilling and expenditure on
the most promising areas, accelerated drilling times and
optimised fracturing operations.
The result is that the Saudis have been forced to push
prices much lower for much longer than they anticipated to
defend their market share and rebalance the market.
WINNING BUT AT A COST
The effort may finally be paying off as a result of the
latest downward lurch in prices. The U.S. shale industry finally
appears to have reached a tipping point where output is
contracting rather than just flat-lining.
The EIA has revised its projection for end-2016 output down
from 9.7 million bpd in July 2014 to just 8.5 million bpd in
February 2015 ("Short-Term Energy Outlook", EIA, July 2014 and
February 2015).
Low prices are expected to remove another 800,000 bpd from
the market by the end of this year. Even that may prove to be
too low because the EIA's forecast is conditioned on WTI
recovering to $43 by end-2016.
Oil production in North Dakota, one of the states at the
heart of the shale boom, fell to just 1.15 million bpd in
December 2015, down almost 6 percent from the all-time high of
1.23 million bpd in December 2014 (tmsnrt.rs/1RQ8KoD).
"Oil price weakness is now anticipated to last into at least
the third quarter of this year and is the main reason for the
continued slowdown," according to the chief of the state's
Department of Mineral Resources (tmsnrt.rs/1RQ8Oob).
In the meantime, however, the market remains severely
oversupplied. Global inventories of crude and refined products
have climbed by 1 billion barrels according to the International
Energy Agency (IEA).
The precise scale of the stock build is disputed but there
is no doubt inventories have climbed substantially as a result
of the supply-demand imbalance.
In the United States alone, for which there is high-quality
data, stocks of crude and products have risen by more than 300
million barrels over the last two years, or 220 million since
prices started sliding.
The EIA currently projects global oil inventories will
continue increasing by 1.0 million bpd in 2016 and 0.3 million
bpd in 2017.
The market is not expected to rebalance until the second
half of 2017, after 14 quarters of inventory builds, according
to the EIA ("Crude oil prices expected to remain relatively low
through 2016 and 2017", EIA, January 2016).
For its part, the Paris-based IEA predicts global stocks
will increase by 2.0 million bpd in the first quarter of 2016,
1.5 million bpd in the second, and 0.3 million bpd on average in
the third and fourth ("Oil Market Report", IEA, February 2016).
"If these numbers prove to be accurate, and with the market
already awash in oil, it is very hard to see how oil prices can
rise significantly in the short term. In these conditions the
short term risk to the downside has increased," the agency
warned earlier this month.
LONG-TERM ATTRITION
As one of the lowest cost producers, with ample financial
reserves, Saudi Arabia can eventually win any price war provided
it pushes prices low enough for long enough.
There are serious questions about whether Saudi Arabia's
strategy of flooding the market in the short term in order to
strengthen its long-term position is worth the cost.
The improved techniques which enabled the shale revolution
cannot be unlearned. If and when prices eventually rise, shale
production will eventually increase again.
The cancellation of conventional, unconventional and
frontier projects will be harder and slower to reverse but they
too will eventually come back if oil prices recover.
The most durable gain Saudi Arabia can hope to achieve is if
the price war scatters and dismantles much of the skilled
workforce and ecosystem of specialist oilfield service and
supply companies.
That would create a much bigger and longer lasting
disruption of competing oil supplies which in turn will give the
kingdom more pricing power in the medium term.
In the meantime, the strategy is costing the kingdom more
than $100 billion per year in terms of extra borrowing and lower
foreign reserves.
Rating agency Standard and Poor's estimates the kingdom will
run budget deficits averaging 9 percent of GDP between 2016 and
2019.
The government has budgeted for a deficit of about 13
percent in 2016, based on an oil price of around $45 per barrel,
Standard and Poor's estimates.
The kingdom is also forecast to run a deficit on the current
account of its international balance of payments equivalent to
14 percent of GDP in 2016.
On Feb. 17, Standard and Poor's cut the kingdom's foreign
currency credit rating two notches from A+ to A-, with a stable
outlook.
Protecting the kingdom's market share is proving expensive.
The question in the end will be: was it worth it? Only the
Saudis themselves will know the answer.
(Editing by David Evans)