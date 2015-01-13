(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 13 How low must oil prices fall
before production starts to level off and even decline to
rebalance the market?
There is no straightforward answer because it depends on so
many factors most of which are uncertain or not observable.
These include the depth and duration of price falls;
expectations about the extent and timing of any future price
recovery; drilling and completion costs; wellhead prices and
hedging programmes.
But any discussion about the outlook for production needs to
start with an understanding of the lifecycle of an oilfield and
the distinction between breakeven and shut-in prices.
OPERATING COSTS
Shut-in prices refer to the minimum wellhead price operators
need to continue producing from a hole which has already been
drilled and completed and is in production.
Prices at the wellhead must be sufficient to cover the
ongoing costs of operation and maintenance, including pumping
and artificial lift, as well as water, gas and steam flooding
and other stimulation measures for older reservoirs.
Shut-in prices are as low as $15 per barrel in North
Dakota's Bakken, according to North Dakota's Department of
Mineral Resources. Elsewhere, however, operating costs and
corresponding shut in prices are much higher.
For example, across the United States there are around
400,000 stripper wells each producing less than 10 barrels of
oil per day (the average is 1.8 barrels). But in total they
produced three quarters of a million barrels per day in 2012,
according to the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission.
Most of these stripper wells rely on surface pumps (the
famous nodding donkeys) or more modern downhole submersible
pumps. In addition they require surface separation facilities to
remove water, dirt and gases from the oil before it can be sold,
all of which cost money to run.
Stripper wells are not the only expensive form of oil.
California's aging fields require the injection of massive
amounts of water, gas and steam to maintain their pressure and
push the remaining oil deposits towards the wells. The crude
must then be separated from enormous amounts of water.
In 2009, California's operators injected 500 million barrels
of steam and almost 1.4 billion barrels of water into declining
fields to produce 230 million barrels of oil.
To make matters worse, more than half of the state's
production is heavy oil (with an API gravity of less than 20
degrees). Heavy crude sells for much less than light-oil markers
such as WTI and Brent.
Oil sands in Canada and enhanced oil recovery schemes in
Texas and Louisiana also have high operating costs linked to
their need for steam or carbon dioxide injection.
All these high-cost forms of oil production are increasingly
vulnerable to being shut in as wellhead prices in the United
States tumble below $50 per barrel (and in some cases now below
$40 per barrel).
LIFECYCLE COSTS
Shut-in prices are only relevant for existing wells. New
wells must cover their full life-cycle costs, including
drilling, completion and operating costs, plus an acceptable
rate of return, before a production company will authorise
drilling.
Breakeven prices are typically much higher because the cost
of drilling and completing a well is enormous. Drilling a hole
thousands of feet into the ground can cost from $2 million to
$12 million per well, depending on depth, horizontal length and
geology, with fracturing and other completion costs on top.
North Dakota's Department of Mineral Resources put breakeven
prices at between $30 and $75 in different parts of the Bakken
in a presentation to state lawmakers. These are the prices
producers must expect to receive at the wellhead before they
will authorise drilling.
There are no precise measures for wellhead prices. The
Department of Mineral Resources estimates wellhead prices by
averaging WTI futures (which is the very best operators could
hope to receive ignoring all transport costs) and posted prices
(the worst operators would receive for spot sales on their
property).
On this average measure, the approximate wellhead price for
North Dakota's oil producers was just $38 per barrel on Jan. 12,
making production in all peripheral areas of the Bakken play
uneconomic and only marginally profitable in three core counties
(Dunn, McKenzie and Williams).
For the first time, wellhead prices were no longer high
enough to support new drilling in Mountrail, one of the four
counties at the heart of the Bakken play.
Breakeven prices are also relatively high in the Permian
Basin in Texas as well as in more peripheral shale plays with
difficult geology like the Anadarko Basin.
New drilling in many parts of the Bakken, Permian, Eagle
Ford and Anadarko plays will therefore stop unless wellhead
prices recover.
The number of rigs drilling for all has already declined by
12 percent since mid-October, according to oilfield services
company Baker Hughes, and it will drop further as existing work
programmes are completed.
DECLINE RATES
Breakeven rates are critical because production from
existing wells is not stable. Output declines over time in a
fairly predictable way, a phenomenon known as the decline curve.
Output from existing fields around the world would decline
around 9 percent per year in the absence of new drilling or
other capital expenditure to increase recovery, according to the
International Energy Agency's World Energy Outlook 2013.
The IEA's average 9 percent decline rate was calculated by
analysing output from more than 1,600 conventional oilfields
around the globe. Shale wells, however, exhibit much faster
decline rates.
North Dakota's Department of Mineral Resources estimates
output from a typical Bakken well falls 65 percent by the end of
the first year, another 35 percent by the end of the second, 15
percent more by the end of the third, and 10 percent per year
thereafter.
In a world where the marginal barrel of oil is supplied by
shale, rather than conventional fields, breakeven rates are
critical to sustaining output levels even in the short term
because the industry must keep drilling new wells simply to
reduce the rapidly falling output from existing holes.
OIL PRODUCTION
Production from an individual well or field does not decline
because the oil runs out. Conventional fields leave behind more
than half of the oil originally in place. In the case of shale
plays the proportion is even higher.
Petroleum geologists talk about oil in "reservoirs" or
"pools" which can mislead outsiders into imagining that oil
occurs in giant caverns underground.
In fact, oilfields are like a sponge made from rock. Oil is
trapped in the microscopic pores between the individual grains
of sand, shell fragments and silt that make up sandstone,
limestone, mudstone or shale.
The oil occurs in combination with water and gases,
including methane (natural gas), propane, butane, nitrogen,
carbon dioxide, hydrogen sulphide and helium, all of which are
trapped in the same pore spaces.
Reservoirs are under tremendous pressure from the thousands
of feet of rock above them, which coupled with the buoyancy of
the gases, means they have what geologists call "natural
energy". When the reservoir is initially punctured by a well,
this natural energy drives oil, gas and water to the surface.
Flow rates from a well in its first 30 or 60 days of
production are typically high. But as the pressure falls and gas
comes out of solution the reservoir's natural energy is
dissipated and flow rates decline. Eventually, field operators
have to resort to pumping to bring the oil to the surface.
Other techniques to keep wells flowing include re-injecting
gases to maintain pressure in the reservoir; water and/or gas
flooding to maintain pressure and sweep remaining oil towards
the wells; and injecting carbon dioxide, polymers or steam to
make the oil remnants flow more easily and push them towards the
wells.
In the primary recovery phase, oil is extracted utilising
only the reservoir's natural energy. In the secondary and
tertiary recovery phases, producers resort to pumping,
waterflooding and more exotic techniques.
Secondary and tertiary recovery are expensive but unless
capital is spent on field development output will inevitably
decline as natural energy is exhausted.
To sustain, let alone grow, output, prices must be high
enough to cover the costs of drilling replacement wells or
implementing secondary and tertiary recovery programmes,
otherwise natural decline rates will take over and production
will fall.
(Editing by David Evans)