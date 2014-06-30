Asian stocks recoup losses in cautious trade; oil supports
HONG KONG Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as steadying commodity prices, especially crude oil, prompted some bargain hunting by investors.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares of oil refiners gain after crude oil prices cool down. Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) gains 3.3 percent, Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) rises 3.1 percent and Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) is up 1.7 percent.
Brent futures dipped towards $113 a barrel on Monday, adding to last week's fall as supply disruption fears from Iraq eased as government forces launched a pushback against a Sunni militant takeover of large areas of the country.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
HONG KONG Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as steadying commodity prices, especially crude oil, prompted some bargain hunting by investors.
SINGAPORE Oil prices regained some ground on Thursday after steep losses the previous day, with a slight drop in U.S. crude inventories stoking hopes that a global supply overhang might slowly retreat.