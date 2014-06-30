Reuters Market Eye - Shares of oil refiners gain after crude oil prices cool down. Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) gains 3.3 percent, Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) rises 3.1 percent and Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) is up 1.7 percent.

Brent futures dipped towards $113 a barrel on Monday, adding to last week's fall as supply disruption fears from Iraq eased as government forces launched a pushback against a Sunni militant takeover of large areas of the country.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)