WASHINGTON, April 28 An environmental group and
a law clinic petitioned the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission to investigate whether Royal Dutch Shell has
adequately disclosed to investors the risks of oil exploration
in the harsh Arctic waters, the groups said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Interior Department is mulling whether Shell can
drill test wells for crude and gas off Alaska this summer. The
company abandoned exploratory drilling efforts in 2012, an
accident-plagued season in a region with little infrastructure
for emergency response.
Oceana, an international environmental group, and the Abrams
Environmental Law Clinic at the University of Chicago, said the
action they filed on Monday is part of a longer effort to get
Shell to disclose risks to investors of the costs of any
catastrophic oil spill and other potential accidents.
"There is no proven way to clean up a spill in the icy
Arctic conditions and Shell has an obligation to make investors
aware of that," said Andrew Sharpless, CEO of Oceana.
While catastrophic oil spills are rare, one in the Arctic
could cost $10 billion or more to clean up due to the low
temperatures, ice and lack of infrastructure, the law clinic
said.
Shell did not have an immediate response to questions about
the action.
Despite a steep drop in global crude prices, several energy
companies covet the long-term potential of the Arctic's oil and
gas riches. The U.S. government estimates the Arctic contains
about 20 percent of the world's undiscovered oil and gas, with
some 34 million barrels of oil in U.S. waters alone.
