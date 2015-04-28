(Adds Shell comment, background)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, April 28 An environmental group and
a law clinic have petitioned the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission to investigate whether Royal Dutch Shell has
adequately disclosed to investors the risks of oil exploration
in Arctic waters, the groups said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Interior Department is mulling whether Shell can
drill test wells for crude and natural gas off Alaska this
summer. The company abandoned exploratory drilling efforts in
2012 after an accident-plagued season in a region with little
infrastructure for emergency response.
Oceana, an international environmental group, and the Abrams
Environmental Law Clinic at the University of Chicago, said the
action they filed on Monday is part of a longer effort to get
Shell to disclose risks to investors of the costs of any
catastrophic oil spill and other potential accidents.
"There is no proven way to clean up a spill in the icy
Arctic conditions and Shell has an obligation to make investors
aware of that," said Andrew Sharpless, chief executive officer
of Oceana.
While catastrophic oil spills are rare, one in the Arctic
could cost $10 billion or more to clean up due to the low
temperatures, ice and lack of infrastructure, the law clinic
said.
Shell is satisfied its disclosures comply with SEC's legal
requirements, said spokesman Curtis Smith. A "very unlikely
spill in the Arctic would not be financially material" to Shell
given the precautions it has taken to prevent and respond to any
massive spill, he said.
The groups see the SEC petition as a first step toward
enforcement, which could result in requirements to add analysis
of risks to filings, injunctions against future violations, and
other penalties.
Despite a steep drop in global crude prices, several energy
companies covet the long-term potential of the Arctic's oil and
gas riches. The U.S. government estimates the Arctic contains
about 20 percent of the world's undiscovered oil and gas, with
some 34 million barrels of oil in U.S. waters alone.
Shell, which has spent about $6 billion on exploration in
the Arctic, lost control of its massive Kulluk drilling rig in
2012 after the Coast Guard evacuated the 18-man crew. The Kulluk
ran aground, causing damage to the rig, and Shell later scrapped
it.
