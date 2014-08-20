(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK Aug 20 As the first U.S. oil
condensate exports head to Asia from the Gulf Coast, crude
producers and refiners are exploring ways to get around a
century-old law that makes it three times more expensive to ship
by water between U.S. ports than to sail to a foreign port.
The Jones Act, originally passed to protect the U.S.
maritime industry, restricts passage between U.S. ports to ships
that are U.S.-built, U.S.-flagged and U.S.-crewed. If oil
exports pick up pace while the Jones Act is left in place, U.S.
crudes discount to Brent will likely narrow from its $8 average
through 2014, while domestic refiners' shipping costs will
remain high, putting them at a disadvantage to foreign
competitors.
"For heaven's sake, if we're going to take the crude and
export it all around the world, please let us export it to the
U.S. East Coast," PBF Energy Inc. Executive Chairman Tom
O'Malley said on a first quarter earnings call.
"We cannot do that if you can export crude oil to Europe at
a cost of $2 a barrel and we have to use a Jones Act ship which
cost us $6 or $7 a barrel."
Refiners aren't just moaning about the Jones Act's costs.
They have increasingly sought ways around the pricey ships,
whose day rates have nearly doubled to more than $100,000 over
the past five years as shale oil production has boomed.
Of the six-dozen-strong coastal fleet of Jones Act tankers
and barges, between 25 and 35 percent now carry crude oil
between production hubs in Texas and refineries in the Northeast
or further east along the Gulf Coast; before 2013, the bulk of
the fleet ferried refined products to Florida.
Transport costs run from $2 per barrel for the short trip
between the western Gulf Coast and refining centers such as Port
Arthur and Beaumont in Texas, or as much as $6 or $7 a barrel
from Texas to the Northeast.
Even before rates rose due to tight supply, Jones Act ships
were expensive. U.S. flag vessels cost about $21,000 per day to
operate, or three times as much as a comparable foreign-flag
ship, largely because their U.S. citizen crews command higher
wages than foreign seafarers, according to a 2011 report by the
U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration.
On a tanker, crewing costs for U.S. mariners contribute
around $11,500 per day, nearly six times the $2,000 of crewing
costs on a foreign-flag ship.
RAIL CAPACITY
The spike in day rates has led some refiners, such as
Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES), to invest in rail capacity
to source domestic crude. Nationally, crude oil movements by
rail have jumped 71 percent in 2013, compared to the previous
year.(For a full list of North American crude-by-rail projects,
see FACTBOX )
In late July, Delta Air Lines subsidiary Monroe
Energy LLC struck a deal with privately-held midstream company
Bridger LLC to supply 65,000 bpd of North Dakota Bakken crude to
Monroe's 185,000 bpd refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania via rail
and barge.
Delta also took its first steps into the Jones Act market,
chartering the 330,000-barrel Seabulk Arctic for around $80,000
per day beginning in August, a comparatively cheap rate that
results from its age, higher fuel consumption and the longer
duration of the contract, according to market sources. That ship
was previously chartered to Valero, which will now have no
exposure to the Jones Act market.
Delta is also exploring constructing a five-mile pipeline to
ship oil from a new crude-by-rail hub near Philadelphia to its
Trainer refinery, a move that would allow it to scale back the
use of Jones Act barges from the Eddystone rail terminal to the
refinery, which adds about $1 per barrel.
PES chief executive officer Philip Rinaldi said in a
February interview that his company sought to avoid water
transport where possible, even for short distances like the
200-mile trip from Plains All American's 140,000-bpd
rail-to-barge terminal in Yorktown, Virginia, and called other
refiners' Jones Act contracts "expensive arrangements."
Other energy companies have looked to workarounds, like a
March ruling granted to Buckeye Partners LP from the
U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security
(BIS). It allows foreign-flagged ships to carry gasoline
components to and from the BORCO storage terminal in the
Bahamas, as long as they are blended and return to the U.S. as a
"new and different product."
Gary Heminger, CEO of Marathon Petroleum Corp, said in a
July interview with Reuters that his company could
hypothetically turn to foreign refineries to save on shipping
costs.
"We take crude to the Gulf Coast, we put it on a
foreign-flagged vessel, take it to a foreign refiner, because
it's cheaper, and then bring it back as refined product. You add
up all the transportation costs, you can do that cheaper," he
said.
That's already happening in Canada. Valero, Irving
Oil and Trafigura have been sending three to six crude cargoes
per month from the Gulf Coast to Canadian refineries, averaging
about 57,000 bpd through June 2014, some of which returns to the
U.S. East Coast as gasoline, according to Reuters' Trade Flows
data.
CRAZY UNCLE
Previous attempts to repeal the Jones Act have all failed.
Most recently, John McCain, a Republican senator from Arizona,
was prevented from offering four Jones Act-related amendments to
a 2012 energy bill by Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat who's the
Senate majority leader.
This March, Republican members of the U.S. House of
Representatives Duncan Hunter of California and Steve Scalise of
Louisiana voiced their support for the Jones Act in a Washington
Times opinion column, calling it a "commercial and public policy
success" that protects jobs for shipbuilders and mariners.
Refiners are seeking to educate legislators about how it
affects American consumers, by raising prices for waterborne
commodities such as grains and oil.
Jeff Peck, chief lobbyist for a coalition of independent
refiners, said crude oil exports and the Jones Act were
"inextricably linked." Extending the Jones Act requirement to
crude oil exports could be one way to level the playing field if
the export ban is lifted, he said.
Charles Drevna, president of the American Fuel and
Petrochemical Manufacturers, a trade association representing
refiners, said he has "had meetings with certain legislators" on
why re-examining the Jones Act must be part of energy policy
reform.
"The Jones Act has been like the crazy uncle you keep in the
closet. So long as no one knows about it, no harm, no foul. But
once you let him out and people start to interact with him, the
family dynamic changes."
(Reporting by Anna Louie Sussman in New York and Kristen Hays
in Houston; editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and John Pickering)