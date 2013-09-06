By Sarah Young and Stephen Eisenhammer
ABERDEEN, Scotland, Sept 6 At one of the largest
oil shows in the world in Scotland's oil town of Aberdeen,
hundreds of companies vie for new recruits, flaunting shiny
drill bits and simulators amid free beers and women in tight
work overalls.
The global battle for talent in the oil industry is clear at
the SPE Offshore Europe conference set on a site bigger than
four football pitches.
At a time when oil and gas firms are cutting costs to try to
improve profits and save cash for dividends, they face a skills
shortage that is leading to runaway wage increases.
A recent survey by Oilcareers.com estimated the UK alone
would need to attract 120,000 personnel over the next decade to
carry on production in the North Sea and replace a retiring
workforce.
Exhibiting at the show, which feels like a giant freshers'
fair, was one way for the companies to attract young people into
their ranks.
"Having a stand here is good for raising awareness of the
company, particularly among students who might be looking for
jobs," Bruce Ferguson, managing director at equipment maker
Hunting, told Reuters.
A group of six students from Perth High School in Scotland,
weighed down with branded bags stuffed with brochures, sweets
and stress balls, told Reuters they were on the hunt for
scholarships to pay their way through university.
Starting salaries, which in oil and gas rank third behind
investment banking and law according to Graduates.co.uk, are
getting in the way of efforts to lower costs.
The problem is a global phenomenon with hourly earnings in
the oil and gas sector in the United States having risen 62
percent over the past decade, according to that country's Bureau
of Labor Statistics. Job site Rigzone puts the global average
salary in the sector at $98,000 per year.
Despite graduates struggling to get jobs in most sectors in
recent years, oil and gas has bucked the trend with engineers
and geologists in hot demand.
WAGES MUST FALL
Bob Keiller, chief executive of oil services firm Wood Group
, told the conference in Aberdeen that pay needed to come
down to accommodate the now-declining nature of the North Sea,
where output has fallen by two-thirds since 2000.
"If we're going to be truly successful in the second half of
the North Sea industry, we really need to re-baseline our cost
base, and quite frankly we need to do our business using fewer
people and paying them less," he said during a talk.
But with oil and gas employers telling an industry survey
earlier this year that their major concern in the current
employment market was a skills shortage, it doesn't look like
there will be room for manoeuvre.
"The money, that's always got to be a consideration, it's
very good," Nicholas Dubourg, 23 and studying engineering at
Aberdeen University, said as he walked around an exhibition
hall, chatting to potential employers.
He said he expected a starting salary of between 25,000 and
30,000 pounds ($39,000 to $46,800).
Lynsey Angus, about to start studying geology at Edinburgh
University and at the show to secure summer placements, agreed.
"I'm told everyone wants petroleum geologists right now, so
that makes my degree feel useful. Some people study something
and then just end up working in a supermarket."
One longer-term solution to the skills shortage is more
automated and remote-controlled equipment, enabling unmanned
platforms and cutting significantly the number of workers needed
per barrel.
Andrew Gould, chairman of BG Group, said a
technological jump was needed to keep North Sea production a
viable business option.
"The solution to many of today's problems with logistics is
to use technology to reduce the number of people offshore."