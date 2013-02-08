Feb 8 The South China Sea holds around 11 billion barrels of oil and 190 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas in proven and probable reserves, surpassing the untapped resources in Europe, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said. China claims ownership of the entire South China Sea, including the Spratlys which is claimed in whole by Taiwan and Vietnam and in part by Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines. The EIA estimated the Spratlys could contain between 800 million and 5.4 billion barrels of oil and 7.6 to 55.1 tcf of natural gas in undiscovered resources. The following shows the estimated energy output for 2011 in the South China Sea by country, and also indicates the companies involved. (Oil is estimated in 1,000 barrels per day, while natural gas is in billion cubic feet.) Country Oil Natgas Oil firms Brunei 120 400 Petroleum Brunei, BHP Billiton, ConocoPhillips, Hess Corp, Kulczyk Oil Ventures, Mitsubishi Corp , Murphy Oil, Petronas, Polyard Petroleum, QAF Brunei, Royal Dutch Shell, Total China 250 600 CNOOC, Sinopec, CNPC, BG Group, BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Eni, ExxonMobil , Husky, Newfield, Shell, Total Indonesia 60 200 Pertamina, PetroChina, CNPC, ConocoPhillips, Eni, ExxonMobil, Husky, KUFPEC, Petronas, Santos, Statoil, Total Malaysia 500 1,800 Petronas, Lundin, BHP Billiton, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Hess, KUFPEC, MDC O&G, Murphy Oil, Nippon, Petrofac, Roc Oil, Shell, Talisman Energy Philippines 25 100 PNOC, ExxonMobil, Shell Thailand - - BG Group, Chevron, Shell Vietnam 300 300 KNOC, ConocoPhillips, Geopetrol, Premier Oil , PTTEP, Santos, SK Corp, Total, Zarubezhneft Source: EIA (Compiled by Randy Fabi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)