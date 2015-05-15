* April Iran crude imports at 516,918 T vs 552,884 T yr ago
* Buys 117,161 bpd from Iran in Jan-April, down 13.8 pct y/y
* Jan-April Iran oil imports below 2014 import average
* Total April crude imports at 10.5 mln T, up 10.7 pct y/y
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, May 15 South Korea's imports of Iranian
crude fell 6.5 percent in April from a year ago, with its oil
shipments from the OPEC country in the first four months of 2015
dropping nearly 14 percent year-on-year to meet international
sanction requirements.
South Korea and other Asian buyers can import crude form the
Islamic nation at sanctions-reduced rates reached at the end of
2013, with the United States and five other world powers facing
a June 30 deadline for a final deal with Iran on curbing its
nuclear programme.
Seoul imported 516,918 tonnes of crude oil from Tehran last
month, or 126,300 barrels per day (bpd), compared with 552,884
tonnes, or 135,088 bpd, a year ago, preliminary customs data
from the world's fifth-largest crude oil importer showed on
Friday.
Asia's No.4 economy brought in 1.9 million tonnes, or
117,161 bpd, of crude from the Middle Eastern country in the
period between January and April this year, below 2.2 million
tonnes, or 135,982 bpd, in the same period last year.
South Korean crude shipments from Iran in 2014 were 6.2
million tonnes, or 124,497 bpd, down 7.1 percent from the 2013
average of 134,000 bpd, according to data and Reuters
calculations in January.
Of South Korea's four refiners, only SK Energy Co Ltd and
Hyundai Oilbank Co Ltd import Iranian oil, and their imports
fluctuate each month.
Meanwhile, South Korea imported 416,335 tonnes, or 101,725
bpd, from Mexico in April, paying $47 per barrel on average,
according to Reuters calculations based on the customs data.
Seoul shipped in 135,707 tonnes, or 32,088 bpd, of Mexican
crude in March as GS Caltex Corp bought the oil for the first
time in 25 years to take advantage of low prices.
Mexican state oil company Pemex, which said earlier this
year that it sold a total of 5 million barrels of crude to South
Korea and hopes to double sales by the end of this year, said on
Thursday it had signed a contract with Hyundai Oilbank to sell 5
million barrels of crude.
Overall, South Korea imported 10.5 million tonnes of crude
last month, or 2.49 million bpd. That was 10.7-percent higher
than the 9.5 million tonnes imported in April of 2014, the
customs data showed.
Final data for last month's imports, which will
include greater detail, will be available from state-run Korea
National Oil Corp later this month.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)