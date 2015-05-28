* Saudi Arabia transforming into a major oil refining centre
* But risks competing with some of its Asian crude buyers
* South Korea and Saudi Arabia have long-established
business ties
* State oil firm has already hired over 100 Koreans since
2014
By Meeyoung Cho and Reem Shamseddine
SEOUL/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, May 29 Saudi
Arabia's state oil firm is on a hiring spree in South Korea, as
the world's top crude exporter seeks engineers to run plants in
its soaring refining sector - setting it on course to compete
with some Asian countries that are big oil buyers.
Technicians from South Korea are an obvious target given
parts of its refining sector are struggling and the two
countries also have long-established business ties across a
range of areas including refining.
But Asia has established itself as the world's biggest
refining region and so Saudi moves to become a major refiner are
set to increase competition with countries such as India that
also refine Saudi crude to supply Europe.
Having little prior experience in refining, state oil firm
Saudi Aramco is trying to lure experienced engineers
and technicians from South Korea with generous expatriate
packages.
"Working in Aramco has three benefits - salary, kids'
education at an international school and career development to
work at global companies in the United States and Europe," said
a South Korean engineer who is about to move to Saudi Arabia
after working seven years for a major domestic refiner.
The engineer - who declined to be identified due to
contractual clauses - will initially live in the oil hub of Ras
Tanura where there are gated compounds for foreigners.
Saudi Aramco did not reply to an email requesting comment
but industry sources say that it has taken on more than 100
South Koreans since last year.
Energy Resourcing Korea, the recruiting agency Saudi Aramco
uses, has about 100 jobs listed on its site for posts such as
refining engineers, chemical engineers and technicians.
South Korean technicians are generally not as well paid as
Western counterparts, recruitment data shows, and the
advertisements have had more than 4,000 hits since they were
posted on April 30.
STRUGGLING ASIAN REFINERS
Illustrating the pressure some Asia's firms are under, SK
Innovation Co Ltd, which owns South Korean refiner
SK Energy and employs about 6,500 workers, recently offered an
early retirement programme for the first time in 18 years after
suffering its first operating loss in decades.
"As our refiners are reducing the size of their work force,
this could be the best time to recruit," said Jeon Jae-wan, a
research fellow at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics
& Trade.
Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies have led OPEC's policy of
maintaining high crude output in a bid to drive out competition
from rivals such as U.S. shale oil.
It is also at the forefront of plans for the Middle East to
become the world's biggest refining region within three years.
Saudi Aramco said its downstream investments would exceed
$100 billion over the next decade, targeting a refining capacity
of between 8 million and 10 million barrels a day in coming
years, or more than a tenth of global capacity.
"Over time, the Asian economies will likely absorb their
share of new supply," said Thomas Hilboldt, head of oil, gas and
petrochemical research for Asia-Pacific at HSBC, adding that
global product flow changes had already led to refinery closures
in Japan and Australia.
Sushant Gupta, director for Asia-Pacific Refining at
consultant Wood Mackenzie, said direct competition with business
partners such as South Korea should, at least initially, be
limited by Saudi Arabia matching its Asian fuel flows with
shortages.
"Most of their product will be diesel to Europe because Asia
is already in surplus of diesel, and by sending crude and
gasoline to Asia, of which it is short, they actually support
the many partnerships they have across the region," said Gupta.
Saudi Arabia already has close ties with South Korea. Saudi
Aramco is a major shareholder in the country's third-biggest
refiner S-Oil Corp and is South Korea's top crude
supplier.
Korean firms have also long been involved in big construction
projects and Seoul has agreed to cooperate on developing nuclear
power in the kingdom.
Saudi Aramco's board met in Seoul in April, while a road in a
refinery complex in South Korea has even been named after
veteran Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi.
(Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO and Jessica
Jaganathan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Henning Gloystein and Ed
Davies)