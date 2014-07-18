LONDON, July 18 A near 10 percent drop in
international oil prices since last month has taught a painful
lesson to many hedge funds and other speculators in energy
futures: you can ignore physical markets for only so long.
Hedge funds piled into what seemed a one-way bet in early
June, grabbing up oil contracts as the rapid advance of Islamist
insurgents in northern Iraq threatened supplies from OPEC's
second-largest producer at the same time that peak summer demand
was approaching.
The influx of buying helped drive Brent crude oil to
a nine-month peak above $115 a barrel, but signs the spike would
be short-lived were hiding in plain sight, according to
interviews with senior oil traders this week.
While oil future prices rallied, with hedge funds
accumulating a record close to 600 million barrels of oil on
paper, real physical cargoes of crude were struggling as
refiners held back from buying in the face of surprisingly
unseasonable weak demand.
"Once the refinery runs didn't materialise and there were
some unplaced North Sea cargoes, the market got scared," a
senior trading executive at a major bank said.
"Many people stopped out violently, and volumes exploded.
This was the sharpest open interest decrease we have had in
years - only confirming the magnitude of the pain on the move
down."
WARNING SIGNS
Between June 19 and early this week, Brent prices tumbled
from $115.71 to $104.39 a barrel, racking up searing losses for
many investors. To experienced market watchers the warning signs
had been clear.
Just prior to the Iraq-led rally in futures, the prices for
physical cargoes in the North Sea slipped to multi-year lows,
with refiners declining to buy as they wrestled with weak
margins for gasoline and diesel in Europe.
North Sea crudes underpin the Brent benchmark used to set
prices of more than two-thirds of global oil deals.
Another signal came from Urals, Russia's main export crude,
which was experiencing a bout of counter-seasonal weakness, with
refiners actually losing money on each barrel they processed for
much of June.
The weakness in the North Sea and Russia combined with weak
demand for oil from major West African producers Nigeria and
Angola, which have lost market share in North America due to the
shale oil boom. Many cargoes were left with nowhere to go.
"Some analysts were said the crude market was going to be
screamingly tight this summer, but what they were missing is
(that) the increase in runs was not happening in Europe but in
Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the United States, places with cheap
feedstock," said Seth Kleinman, head of energy research at Citi,
who previously worked for Glencore.
"This tightened crude a bit but swamped the market with
gasoline and diesel, crushing margins and slashing demand from
European refineries."
BACK TO CONTANGO
Hedge funds and many other traders were also betting that
prices would remain stronger this summer than later in the year,
a market structure known in the industry as backwardation.
But heavy selling in the past two weeks, which accelerated
after Libya said a nearly year-long port blockade was coming to
an end, drove prices for delivery next month to a sharp discount
to later contracts, a structure known as contango.
That change in market structure in particular may have
caught out many players, traders said.
On Tuesday, volumes in Brent leapt to a record high.
Contracts equal to almost 1.5 billion barrels of oil - more than
two weeks of global demand - changed hands in just one session
as traders adjusted so-called spread positions.
"The physical traders largely called the move in spreads
correctly, while the funds were long flat price because of Iraq
while also betting the backwardation would continue because of
North Sea summer maintenance," one long-time physical trader
said.
"When the move back to contango came, it was fast and
violent."
To illustrate the extent of the consensus in the market
before the latest rout, 22 out of 24 analysts who forecast
quarterly averages for the Brent price in latest monthly poll by
Reuters expected higher prices in the third quarter than in the
last three months of this year.
Only one, Portugal's Banco BPI, said prices would be
slightly lower in the third quarter, while ABN Amro said they
would be flat near $100 a barrel.
Five forecasters, including banks Credit Suisse and Natixis,
saw third-quarter prices averaging more than $4 a barrel above
those for the last three months of 2014.
By Friday Brent prices had recovered to just below $108 a
barrel as the downing of a Malaysian passenger plane over
Ukraine intensified the stand-off between Russia and Western
powers. Physical cargoes have also strengthened.
