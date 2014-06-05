* Industry needs long-term contracts - Aker CEO Eriksen
* Cost-cutting by oil firms to last a couple of years, he
says
* Standardisation proving slow to catch on
* Oil firms have not cut back spending too much
By Gwladys Fouche and Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, June 5 Oil producers must award longer
service contracts if they want to cut costs - and should look to
Brazil's Petrobras as an example - but they are
struggling to change, said the CEO of Norway's Aker, a major
shareholder in several energy firms.
Oil and gas producers around the globe are cutting back
spending plans to save cash after a decade-long spending bonanza
cut deep into margins and reduced cash available for dividends.
Capital spending cuts by oil majors will last another
"couple" of years, said Oeyvind Eriksen, whose Aker is
the biggest shareholder in oil services firms Aker Solutions
and Kvaerner, and oil producer Det norske
.
But the cutbacks have not been too big, he added, because at
the same time the sector is struggling with surging costs partly
caused by a lack of qualified labour - which has driven up wages
and extended the length of projects.
Oil producers are now looking for ways to lower their costs
and Eriksen said that one way would be to give service firms,
who do everything from seismic surveying to maintenance,
multi-year framework contracts instead of many smaller jobs
through frequent tenders.
He also said oil firms should allow for more standardisation
in project developments to save on cost. Such a process could
involve allowing engineering firms to reuse design elements from
previous projects or to use preset design modules.
"A long-term partnership and predictability of volumes to be
supplied is a prerequisite for standardisation," Eriksen told
Reuters in an interview. "Petrobras is a role model. Petrobras
awards five-year framework agreements, creating predictability
for suppliers."
"It would be a big change for big organisations ...
and realistically I don't expect major changes compared to
how the industry operates today," said Eriksen, a long-time
business partner of Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke,
Aker's controlling shareholder.
STILL COMPETITIVE
Oil services companies have touted standardisation as a way
to cut costs and Aker Solutions already plans combined work on
two Statoil fields, but Eriksen said such an approach
is proving slow to catch on.
"Standardisation is not new, it's been the buzzword in the
industry for years," he said. "What we have experienced
repeatedly is that individual customers have individual
preferences, due to reservoir characteristics, due to their
installed base and their maintenance programme."
Costs can still be reduced, like by outsourcing engineering
work to Asia, as Aker Solutions has done, and through new
technology. But certain work, like maintenance, depends on local
costs and firms may have gone too far in cutting spending in
that area, Eriksen added.
Norway is one of the most expensive countries for oil and
gas as it has the highest oil tax at 78 percent and, according
to consulting firm Hays, workers in the country's oil and gas
sector earn on average $179,200 a year.
But Eriksen says the sector is still competitive even if
there was little chance for salaries to come down.
"The Norwegian oil services industry is competitive and the
best proof is the subsea success," Eriksen said. "Companies like
GE, Aker Solutions and FMC Technologies all have
significant subsea business in Norway, competing in the global
market, and I expect that to last for decades to come."
He also dismissed arguments that Norway, which generates
almost a quarter of its gross domestic product from oil and gas,
is too reliant on its energy sector.
"The oil and gas industry is the strength of Norway and if
we manage to play to our strength, with so many opportunities
far beyond the (Norwegian) oil sector, we should not turn such
an asset and advantage into a problem," Eriksen said.
