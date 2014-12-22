HOUSTON Dec 22 Plunging oil prices will prompt
energy companies to cut investments in new projects by 25
percent or more in 2015, analysts said over the past week, as
firms try to stay cash-flow positive and keep debt in check.
With oil prices down more than 40 percent since June, some
companies, including ConocoPhillips, have slashed
spending by 20 percent. But because crude prices have yet to
stabilize, other companies are waiting to draw up budgets.
"Many are buying time on 2015 capex and production guidance
while hoping for a stable baseline to plan from," Capitol One
Securities said in a note to clients. "We think cuts of 25
percent or more versus a year ago are on the way and won't be
unusual."
Whiting Petroleum Corp said on Monday it will not
release its 2015 capital spending plan until February, citing
volatile oil prices. Budgets from Chevron Corp and Exxon
Mobil Corp are also due out in early 2015, along with
comprehensive spending surveys from industry analysts at Cowen
and Barclays.
The spending reductions, once announced, are likely to be
the biggest in years. But the U.S. government still expects
output to be the highest in decades as productivity for new
wells rises. Investment bank Simmons expects average U.S. oil
production growth of about 900,000 barrels per day (bpd) next
year, up from around 9 million bpd in November.
Bernstein Research said if benchmark Brent crude oil
was at $80 per barrel, then global exploration and production
spending would fall 20 percent to $640 billion.
If Brent were at $65 a barrel, then spending would fall by
30 percent. Bernstein added that a decline of 35 percent in
North American capex would be likely if benchmark West Texas
Intermediate (WTI), which trades at a discount to Brent,
averages $65 a barrel. WTI is currently around $56.
Wood Mackenzie said the top 40 oil companies would
collectively need to slash spending $170 billion, or 37 percent,
to keep net debt flat if global oil were at $60 a barrel.
That would be in addition to $9 billion in cuts announced in
the last few weeks by the companies.
In total, there are about $127 billion of global industry
greenfield projects at risk of deferment, Wood Mackenzie said.
(Reporting by Terry Wade; Editing by Ernest Scheyder and Lisa
Shumaker)