WASHINGTON, April 19 An audit of the $20 billion
fund for paying victims of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill
found "significant errors" that led to about 7,300 claimants who
were underpaid receiving an extra $64 million, the U.S. Justice
Department said on Thursday.
The Gulf Coast Claims Facility was set up initially to
compensate fishermen, hotel owners, property owners and others
for losses from explosion of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig
and subsequent oil spill from the BP Plc well.
The independent audit, conducted by BDO Consulting, also
found that some claimants were overpaid, but that the GCCF was
not seeking to recover that money, according to the Justice
Department which had sought the audit.