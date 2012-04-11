Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
HOUSTON, April 11 An oil sheen spotted near Royal Dutch Shell platforms in the central Gulf of Mexico has caused the company to send a spill response vessel and seek aircraft overflights, a Shell spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
The source of the one-mile by 10-mile sheen between Shell's Mars and Ursa projects is unknown and not linked to the facilities, but Shell is responding "proactively," a company statement said.
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; editing by Carol Bishopric)
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS