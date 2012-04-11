HOUSTON, April 11 An oil sheen spotted near Royal Dutch Shell platforms in the central Gulf of Mexico has caused the company to send a spill response vessel and seek aircraft overflights, a Shell spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The source of the one-mile by 10-mile sheen between Shell's Mars and Ursa projects is unknown and not linked to the facilities, but Shell is responding "proactively," a company statement said.

(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; editing by Carol Bishopric)