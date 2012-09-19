WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The White House said on Wednesday that tapping strategic oil reserves remained an option but it had nothing to announce on the subject despite concerns about extended price declines.

"We monitor global oil markets and we keep all options on the table to deal with disruptions, if necessary," White House Press Secretary Jay Carney said of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. "But I have no other announcements to make on that."

Oil fell below $95 a barrel on Wednesday, extending a three-day price slide. The White House said there is not a price or reserve level that would make releasing emergency stockpiles of oil necessary, and repeated it remains one option in dealing with volatile energy markets.