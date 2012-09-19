WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP COMMITTED TO WORKING TO DE-ESCALATE TENSIONS IN GULF AFTER SOME COUNTRIES BREAK TIES WITH QATAR
WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP COMMITTED TO WORKING TO DE-ESCALATE TENSIONS IN GULF AFTER SOME COUNTRIES BREAK TIES WITH QATAR
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The White House said on Wednesday that tapping strategic oil reserves remained an option but it had nothing to announce on the subject despite concerns about extended price declines.
"We monitor global oil markets and we keep all options on the table to deal with disruptions, if necessary," White House Press Secretary Jay Carney said of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. "But I have no other announcements to make on that."
Oil fell below $95 a barrel on Wednesday, extending a three-day price slide. The White House said there is not a price or reserve level that would make releasing emergency stockpiles of oil necessary, and repeated it remains one option in dealing with volatile energy markets.
WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP COMMITTED TO WORKING TO DE-ESCALATE TENSIONS IN GULF AFTER SOME COUNTRIES BREAK TIES WITH QATAR
CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 Global airlines made a full-throated defense of globalization on Monday at their largest annual gathering, vowing not to give up on climate change agreements and calling for a swift resolution of a diplomatic rift threatening air travel in the Middle East.