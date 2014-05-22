NEW YORK May 22 As Oil States International Inc
prepares to spin off its oilfield housing unit next
week, the new company's uncertain growth prospects cast doubt on
whether the energy industry's trend toward such corporate
breakups is a true "one-size-fits-all" solution.
The spin-off, which follows pressure from hedge fund Jana
Partners LLC in an attempt to unlock value, is expected to be
quickly followed by a conversion to a real estate investment
trust (REIT). That step would bring tax benefits but limit cash
available for growth projects.
Oil States became one of the largest players in the
so-called "man camp" accommodations business, amassing more than
20,000 dormitory-style rooms across remote parts of Canada,
Australia and the United States for roughneck workers at
Imperial Oil Ltd, Vale and others.
Yet the accommodations unit, analysts said, never fit well
with the rest of Oil States. The company generated 62 percent of
its revenue last year selling cranes for offshore oil platforms,
as well as other oilfield services and equipment.
Bowing to a push from Jana and other investors, Oil States
plans to spin off the accommodations unit to shareholders as
Civeo Corp on May 30.
"We now have the critical mass to not only continue to grow,
but to fund that growth on our own," Bradley Dodson, the current
accommodations unit head and incoming chief executive for Civeo,
said in an interview.
The spinoff follows a trend within the energy industry for
companies to shed business units to improve valuation, something
that has worked successfully for oil producer ConocoPhillips
and refiner Phillips 66, which split in 2012.
A split may work well for the remaining part of Oil States,
whose shares have risen 12 percent in the past three months as
investors anticipated a leaner, more profitable company.
But Civeo is coming into the market at a rough time, with
slack demand for workplace housing in its key Australia market
due to low prices for metallurgical coal. A quarter of Civeo's
revenue last year came from Australia.
Civeo is also taking out a $775 million loan and sending
$750 million of that right away to Oil States as a special
dividend, to help settle its share of the parent company's debt.
Civeo lost money last year in the United States, its
smallest and most-promising market.
"Given some of the challenges they're facing in the first
half of the year in the accommodations business, is the timing
right?" asked RBC Capital Markets analyst Kurt Hallead.
Civeo's revenue per available room, a closely watched
financial metric, fell 21 percent in the first quarter from a
year earlier to $94. Revenue and profit for the quarter widely
missed expectations.
"It's not going to be nearly the type of grower" that the
remaining Oil States will be, said Ted Harper, a fund manager at
Frost Investment Advisors LLC, which holds Oil States shares and
expects Civeo's growth to be in line with U.S. gross domestic
product (GDP) growth, currently less than 1 percent.
As the year progresses, Australian room contracts should
stabilize, U.S. results should improve and the Canadian unit
should get a boost when a new Alberta facility opens in the
summer, incoming Civeo executives told investors in a May 14
presentation.
Civeo shares, which begin formal trading on June 2, launched
this week on a "when issued" basis, an early indication of Wall
Street's interest. Oil States shareholders will receive two
Civeo shares for each share of Oil States they hold.
Shares closed Thursday at $21.96, disappointing Sterne Agee
analyst Stephen Gengaro, who had expected the spinoff's shares
to trade in a range of $23 to $26.
Civeo could face headwinds if it becomes a REIT, a step
sought by Jana and one that would require the company to pay out
at least 90 percent of taxable income to shareholders. No
decision has been made on a REIT conversion, Dodson said.
Civeo has said it is interested in expanding into remote
parts of western British Columbia if liquefied natural gas
export projects are approved there.
Organizing as a tax-advantaged REIT might placate
shareholders, but the high payout would constrain access to cash
for new projects, said Robert Willens, a tax and accounting
expert who teaches at Columbia University.
That means Civeo would need ample reserves if it decides to
build another man camp in British Columbia or elsewhere.
"If there is a reason not to convert to REIT status,"
Willens said, "that is one."
(Additional reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and
David Gregorio)