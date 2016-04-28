* China Apr rebar turnover overtakes crude: tmsnrt.rs/26wzjW1
* China Apr rebar turnover valued at $487 billion
* U.S. WTI crude turnover valued at $479 billion
* But many wary China's soaring rebar trading will collapse
* And physical oil trading to remain bigger than steel - UBS
By Henning Gloystein and Sonali Paul
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, April 28 Crude oil futures,
long the king of commodity trading, have lost their dominant
position as the world's most traded and valuable derivative in
the resources sector to an unlikely challenger: Chinese rebar.
Soaring volumes as well as a price jump since the beginning
of the year have seen Shanghai rebar steel futures move
past both major crude benchmarks, international Brent futures
and U.S. Texas Intermediate (WTI), in April to
make it the world's most traded commodity futures.
In an unprecedented jump, the most traded contracts of
Shanghai-based steel derivative traded over 129 million lots of
10 tonnes each to date in April, up from roughly 65 million this
month last year.
That put their monthly value at $487 billion, based on
average April prices, according to Reuters calculations.
Trading in West Texas Intermediate's most active contract,
the most liquid crude futures contract, was worth around $479
billion in April.
Although analysts said that the spike in rebar trading might
be overblown, some felt the steel sector, including raw material
iron ore, had the potential to challenge crude's dominance in
the long-term.
"I wouldn't rule out the (steel futures) market being bigger
(than crude) in terms of liquidity," said UBS commodities
analyst Daniel Morgan in Sydney, adding rebar and iron ore
trades were "a deep liquid way to express views on the steel
sector and the Chinese economy."
And volumes aren't just rising in China's steel market, but
also its core raw material, iron ore.
"Strong iron ore volume growth has... been accompanied by
rising open interest and deepening liquidity across the forward
curve, as more industry participants continue to adopt greater
use of derivatives for price risk management," said Adrian Lunt,
head of commodities research at Singapore Exchange (SGX).
In China, the steel trading surge comes as huge amounts of
speculative money has poured into its commodities markets since
the beginning of the year, and especially this month, triggering
fears of a bubble and prompting exchanges and regulators to
introduce more restrictive trading rules.
Many analysts, therefore, think that steel's dominance in
the commodities world will be short-lived and that globally
traded crude will retake the throne soon.
Besides, crude's importance as the fuel for global transport
ensures its ongoing lead in physical trading.
"Oil is the most important commodity globally for the
physical trade. There's no doubt about that. The physical
(steel) trade will never be as large as the physical trade for
oil," UBS's Morgan said.
(Additional reporting by Gavin Maguire and Roslan Khasawneh;
Editing by Ed Davies)