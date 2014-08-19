A worker fills a car with diesel at a fuel station in Jammu August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Oil retailers will suffer no losses on diesel after a hike in prices in September, says Goldman Sachs.

That would mean diesel prices charged by retailers could be market-priced by September, the investment bank adds.

India has been gradually raising diesel prices every month since January 2013.

Oil retailers gain on Tuesday after Brent crude hits new 14-month low.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) gains 1.9 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) rises 1.4 percent while Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) advances 1.3 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)