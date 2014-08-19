HDFC Bank profit rise drives shares to record
MUMBAI Shares in HDFC Bank , India's second-biggest lender by assets, hit a record high on Friday thanks to higher than expected quarterly profit and a stable bad loans portfolio.
Reuters Market Eye - Oil retailers will suffer no losses on diesel after a hike in prices in September, says Goldman Sachs.
That would mean diesel prices charged by retailers could be market-priced by September, the investment bank adds.
India has been gradually raising diesel prices every month since January 2013.
Oil retailers gain on Tuesday after Brent crude hits new 14-month low.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) gains 1.9 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) rises 1.4 percent while Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) advances 1.3 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
NEW DELHI India is considering a plan for home delivery of petroleum products to consumers if they make a pre-booking to cut long queues at fuel stations, the oil ministry tweeted on Friday.