By John Kemp
LONDON, March 8 Global oil production exceeded
consumption by just over 1 billion barrels in 2014/15, according
to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Production exceeded consumption by an average of 0.9 million
barrels per day in 2014 and 2.0 million bpd in 2015 (tmsnrt.rs/1pvIEw8).
Of the 1 billion barrels reportedly produced but not
consumed, roughly 420 million are being stored on land in member
countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development (OECD).
Another 75 million barrels are thought to be stored at sea
or in transit by tanker somewhere from the oil fields to the
refineries.
That leaves 550 million "missing barrels" unaccounted for,
apparently produced but not consumed and not visible in the
inventory statistics ("Oil Market Report", IEA, Feb. 2016).
Missing barrels are recorded in the "miscellaneous to
balance" line of the IEA's monthly Oil Market Report as the
difference between production, consumption and reported stock
changes.
The miscellaneous item reflects errors in data from OECD
countries, errors in the agency's estimates for supply and
demand in non-OECD countries, and stockpile changes outside the
OECD that go unrecorded.
IEA data currently shows a miscellaneous to balance item of
0.5 million barrels per day in 2014 and 1.0 million barrels per
day in 2015.
Missing barrels have been a feature of IEA statistics since
the 1970s ("International Energy Agency: How the Agency Prepares
its World Oil Market Statistics", U.S. General Accounting
Office, 1999).
Over time, errors have occurred in both directions, and have
ranged up to 1 million or even 2 million barrels per day (tmsnrt.rs/1pvIBjQ).
Most of the time, the oil market ignores the miscellaneous
to balance item, but it tends to become controversial when it
becomes very large, either positive or negative.
ERRORS AND OMISSIONS
The last time the miscellaneous to balance item was this
large and positive (implying an oversupplied market) was in
1997/98 when the issue triggered fierce criticism of the IEA's
statistics.
Critics accused the IEA of over-estimating supply,
under-estimating demand, contributing to perception of a glut,
depressing prices, and causing unnecessary hardship to the oil
industry ("There Are No Missing Barrels", Simmons, 1999).
Senator Pete Domenici, chairman of the U.S. Senate Budget
Committee, asked the General Accounting Office to investigate
the IEA's statistics and the question of missing barrels.
In a report published in May 1999, GAO concluded "missing
barrels are not a new condition, and the amount and direction of
missing barrels have fluctuated over time".
"At any point in time, the historical oil supply and demand
as well as the stock data reported by IEA could be overstated or
understated by an unknown magnitude."
It was not possible to "quantify how much of the missing
barrels are due to statistical limitations and how much are the
result of physical oil storage in unreported stocks".
In 1997/98 episode, the IEA concluded most of the missing
barrels went into non-OECD storage and uncounted OECD
inventories ("Oil Market Report", IEA, June 1999).
In the current episode, it is also very likely some of the
550 million barrels unaccounted for in 2014/15 have gone into
unreported storage outside the OECD.
China's government is known to have been filling its
Strategic Petroleum Reserve. More barrels are likely to have
gone into commercial storage in China and in other countries
outside the OECD.
But it is at least possible some of the missing barrels have
been caused by the IEA over-estimating oil supplies or
under-estimating demand.
CLEARING THE OVERHANG
The question of what has happened to the missing barrels,
and whether some of them exist at all, is critical because it
could affect how quickly the oil market rebalances.
The IEA and most other forecasters predict the oil market
will remain oversupplied throughout 2016 and the first half of
2017, ensuring stockpiles continue growing.
In its "Medium-Term Oil Market Report", published last
month, the IEA predicted consumption would not exceed supply on
a full-year basis until 2018.
Some analysts argue the market will need to eliminate the
excess supply and work down some proportion of the inherited
stocks before oil prices can rise sustainably.
With the oil market expected to remain in surplus throughout
2016 and "already awash in oil" the IEA has said that "it is
very hard to see how oil prices can rise significantly in the
short term."
To the extent the miscellaneous to balance item reflects oil
that has gone into unreported storage, it will take longer to
clear the overhang of stocks that built up in 2014/15 and
continue to build in 2016.
But to the extent the missing barrels are the result of
over-estimating supply and under-estimating demand, or have been
absorbed into China's strategic stocks, the overhang could clear
more quickly.
POSSIBLE PRODUCTION FREEZE
Following the 1997/98 episode, the missing barrels that
accumulated in unreported non-OECD storage were drawn down in
1999, according to the IEA ("Oil Market Report", IEA, Dec 1999).
In December 1999, the IEA wrote: "The weight of (the)
evidence is that the missing barrels did exist and that they
have now returned to the market."
"The return was triggered by the reversal in the shape of
the forward price curve and the need for additional barrels
following OPEC's effective production limitation" which began in
March 1999.
By the end of 1999, the oil market was seeing excess demand
and prices were rising. But the rapid recovery depended on very
strong economic growth in North America and Asia (after the East
Asian financial crisis in 1997/98).
It also depended on substantial production cuts by OPEC in
conjunction with production restraint from non-OPEC countries.
And it was both heralded and caused by a shift in the
forward price curve from contango to a state of backwardation
(which made oil less profitable to store).
The events of 1999 illustrate the factors needed to clear an
inherited glut of oil (strong demand, production restraint and a
shift in the shape of the forward price curve).
Current circumstances share some similarities with 1998/99
but there are also important differences which should not be
overlooked.
The current stock build has been caused by oversupply thanks
to the shale revolution rather than a slowdown in demand as in
the 1997/98 Asian financial crisis.
The winter of 1997/98 also saw a strong El Nino, which
suppressed oil demand as it has this winter.
The current oversupply is not as bad as it was in the
earlier episode, and the missing barrels problem is much
smaller. The smaller (relative) surplus should make rebalancing
faster this time around.
In 1997/98, the market was oversupplied by 2.1 million
barrels per day compared with total demand of around 74 million
barrels per day, according to the IEA.
In 2015, the oil market was also oversupplied by 2.0 million
barrels per day but consumption was running at more than 94
million barrels per day, around 25 percent higher.
At present, oil demand is growing strongly, just as it was
in 1999, though there are concerns about the health of the
global economy.
The major oil exporting countries have not so far agreed to
cut production, unlike 1998/99, but there has been discussion
about a possible production freeze.
Futures prices remain resolutely in contango, which is both
a symptom of excess stockpiles and creates a financial incentive
to continue holding them.
There is no sign of the market moving into backwardation
yet, which would indicate the supply-demand balance was shifting
and would also create a financial incentive to release oil from
storage.
Several key OPEC and non-OPEC producers have announced a
provisional production freeze which could speed up the
rebalancing, assuming it is implemented.
But it might not be enough to eliminate the glut quickly;
outright production cuts may be needed to accelerate the
process, depending on what happens to demand and production from
other countries.
