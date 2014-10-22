* Oil companies shares have dropped by around 20 pct in Q3
* Profits set to slump due to weaker oil prices
* Stable dividends are set to sweeten bitter pill
* Total, BG leadership changes to top agenda
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Oct 22 Falling oil prices and their
impact on revenues will dominate European oil majors' quarterly
results next week, with investors eager to hear how companies
plan to achieve ambitious cost-cutting plans in an increasingly
tough environment.
Oil companies have seen billions wiped off their stock
market values as crude prices dropped over the past four months
by 25 percent to a four-year low near $85 a barrel, due to
slowing global demand particularly in China and ample supplies.
The trend is stacking pressure on the majors' efforts to
protect earnings by cutting investment and operating expenses.
"The focus will really be on what managers are saying on how
they are going to deal with the oil prices environment," Morgan
Stanley analyst Martijn Rats said.
Shares of BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Eni
, Total and BG have dropped by 15 to 20
percent since late June.
Third-quarter profits are set to be down by around 10 to 25
percent from last year and 13 percent from the previous quarter,
with the exception of Shell which is expected to see a
year-on-year rise in profits, according to forecasts.
Refining is set to be an unusual bright spot after refining
margins reached a two-year high this month at nearly $9 a
barrel, mainly due to lower crude prices and plant outages. And
a strengthening of the dollar by more than 6 percent will also
offset some of the oil price weakness.
Yet investors will be seeking clues on whether companies are
set for more asset sales and efficiency cuts.
"So far the pressure on oil prices has lasted for a
relatively brief period, relative to the time scale that these
companies think about," Morgan Stanley's Rats said. "Having said
that, they started moderating their ... (expenditure) plans
already at the turn of the year, I would think they will
reinforce their message that achieving lower costs and
scrutinizing projects in greater detail is absolutely crucial."
ASSET SALES
Morgan Stanley on Oct. 16 rated Shell and Total
"overweight", BP "underweight" and Eni and BG "equal weight".
Analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) rated BP
"buy" as they expect it to increase dividends and maintain share
buybacks, despite weaker revenue from its 20 percent stake in
Russia's Rosneft. The bank also recommended buying BG,
due to delivery of key projects, and Eni, due to a strong
performance in refining, gas and power.
BAML recommended Shell and Total shares as "neutral".
Shell, Total and BP are trading at between 9.1 and 9.9 times
forecast earnings, against a ratio of 10.7 for the STOXX Europe
600 Oil and Gas index, while Eni and BG are relatively
expensive, trading at 13.7 and 14.6 times respectively.
Shell is in the midst of a push to shed $15 billion in
assets this year. And BP has sold $40 billion of assets since
the 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill and has announced an additional
$10 billion by 2015..
But after selling low-margin oil fields and downstream
assets in recent years, some have been shifting focus to
reducing operating costs. Shell and Chevron cut hundreds
of jobs in their North Sea manpower and BP slashed 275 in Alaska
earlier this year.
For BP, the prospect of long-term declines in oil prices and
revenue is but the latest challenge this year, as its 20 percent
stake in Rosneft came under scrutiny due to western sanctions on
Moscow, and as the scale of its fine over the 2010 Gulf of
Mexico oil spill threatened to mushroom.
RAPID RECOVERY
BP's Q3 underlying replacement profit is expected to reach
$2.9 billion, according to Reuters SmartEstimate, down 21.5
percent from a year earlier.
Shell's expected net income is $5.49 billion, up 23 percent
from a year ago but down 10.4 percent on the previous quarter.
The Anglo-Dutch major has enjoyed a rapid recovery over the
past year through asset disposals and the ramp up of production
in the Gulf of Mexico.
At Total - where leadership successions will likely dominate
the agenda after CEO Christophe de Margerie was killed in a jet
crash in Russia on Tuesday - Q3 net income is forecast at $3.29
billion, down 10.6 percent year-on-year.
Eni's Q3 net income is forecast at $886.62 million, down
24.3 percent from a year ago. And BG, which recently ended a
long search for a new leader with the appointment of Statoil
CEO Helge Lund - net income is forecast at $800.61
million, down 25 percent from Q3 2013.
Eni, under CEO Claudio Descalzi, is keen to shift focus to
its core business of finding oil and gas while carrying out a
restructuring of its cash-burning downstream divisions.
In the short term, however, analysts expect oil companies to
be able to deal with the slump by tapping into existing free
cash flow in order to maintain operations, borrowing targets and
dividends, a pillar for the sector's shares.
With its strong organic cashflow, BAML even expects BP to
raise its quarterly dividend from 9.75 cents per share to 10
cents. Yet its analysts also cite a rise in European energy bond
yields as a sign of "increasing concerns about the
sustainability of dividends in the energy sector - assuming oil
prices remain lower for longer."
(Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan; Editing by
David Holmes)