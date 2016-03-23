* Traders lock in storage through to 2018
* Refined products stocks already at multi-year highs
* Tighter crude market contrasts with growing diesel glut
* Gasoline, gasoil stocks graphic: tmsnrt.rs/1q0rZks
By Ron Bousso and Libby George
LONDON, March 23 Trading houses are betting on
oil markets remaining oversupplied for at least two more years
even as crude prices stage a recovery driven by early signs of
falling production.
Traders such as Vitol, Gunvor and Glencore are
looking to extend or lock in new leases on storage tanks for
crude oil and refined products in key hubs as far out as the end
of 2018, sources at storage firms and trading houses say.
Storing oil in a heavily oversupplied market has been a cash
cow for traders and oil companies in recent years as markets bet
that future oil prices will be significantly higher than current
ones, in what is known as contango.
Ian Taylor, chief executive of top oil trader Vitol, said on
Tuesday that "stocks of crude and products continue to build and
these will weigh upon the market".
Like other traders, Vitol has invested in recent years in
storage, and last August acquired the other half of its VTTI
storage subsidiary for $830 million.
Oil prices have risen 30 percent since mid-February
to around $40 per barrel, as global production shows signs of
slowing, which has led to a significant narrowing of the crude
contango despite a stock overhang of 300 million barrels.
Crude oil has found more of a balance in recent weeks
through supply disruptions in Iraq, Libya and Nigeria.
But refined oil products have not followed suit. Gasoline
and blending components have been quietly building, squeezing
the amount of storage left in Europe. U.S. gasoline stocks, when
adjusted for current consumption, are just at the top of their
10-year range.
Krien van Beek, head of sales at RVB Tank Storage Solutions,
a tank storage broker in the Netherlands, said traders are
seeking storage on 12-month leases for products such as gasoline
and naphtha outside key hubs in northern Europe, Singapore and
the United States.
"They are prepared to look at storage for the longer term
because of the contango in the market but everyone is cautious
about costs because we are at the top of the storage market,"
van Beek said.
"Since the standard storage options are taken, traders are
considering less conventional and less attractive locations."
According to RVB, global commercial tank capacity is around
900 million cubic metres across 4,400 facilities - not including
"captive tanks" in refineries that are not open to commercial
buyers.
HINGE POINT
This chimes with the International Energy Agency's view that
a "hinge point" in the market, when demand surpasses available
supply, will not begin to draw down stocks in earnest until
2018.
"We still see an oversupplied market, just not so much as it
was before," said Andrew Wilson, the IEA's oil market analyst in
charge of stocks and prices.
A key choke point, however, is forming in middle distillates
- the diesel used to power trucks and generators, and the
heating oil that warms homes around the world in winter.
Typically, these stocks fall over the winter. But warm
weather this year kept this from happening - all while
refineries worldwide ran full steam to feed seemingly insatiable
demand for gasoline in the United States, China and India.
Global distillate stocks in the developed world are close to
a record high, in the thick of refinery maintenance season, and
in the run-up to the time when gasoline use hits its summer high
point, but interest in diesel typically fades.
"Absent run cuts, the market faces another round of rapid
stockbuilds once refineries return from maintenance," Robert
Campbell of Energy Aspects said in a note.
