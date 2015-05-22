* Traders selling oil from tanker storage as prices climb
* That is re-injecting oil into an oversupplied market
* Unipec's oil stored on huge tanker close to Singapore
By Nidhi Verma and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, May 22 Chinese trader
Unipec has sold 2 million barrels of crude held for months on
one of the world's largest tankers, industry sources said, as
rising oil prices prompt commodity firms to offload cargoes from
floating storage.
Storing crude on unused tankers re-emerged as a trading
strategy towards the end of last year when weak demand and
strong supply weighed on prices for delivery in the near future,
while contracts for later delivery rose to a premium, a market
structure known as contango.
But with a narrowing contango in benchmark Brent crude
, traders are trying to sell oil they have stored,
re-injecting fuel into an already oversupplied market.
Unipec, the marketing arm of Chinese oil giant Sinopec
, sold 2 million barrels of Nigerian Qua Iboe crude
for delivery in July to Indian refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp
, three trading sources said. They declined to be
identified as they were not authorised to speak with media.
Unipec did not respond to requests for comment, while an
HPCL spokesman said he could not immediately comment.
The crude will be delivered from the TI Europe, an Ultra
Large Crude Carrier (ULCC) off Singapore. The ship, one of only
two remaining ULCCs in the world as they are too big for most
ports, is capable of carrying over 3 million barrels, more than
3 percent of daily global crude demand.
Unipec chartered the vessel last September, just as Brent
crude fell below $100 a barrel, the beginning of a dramatic rout
in prices.
Reuters ship-tracking data suggests it has stored crude
since January 2015.
More than 30 tankers were put on long-term charter early
this year to trade contango, although most were later used for
regular deliveries as prices recovered.
"Everyone is trying to exit from storage," said a trader
with a large trading house.
At least two Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC), slightly
smaller than ULCCs, have been storing crude off West Africa
since February, other traders said.
