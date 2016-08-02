LONDON Aug 2 The UK-based trading arm of
Beijing-backed Sinopec will give up the megatanker it booked to
park crude in Asia at the onset of the drop in global prices two
years ago, sources told Reuters.
Unipec UK took over a lease on the TI Europe, one of just
two Ultra Large Crude Carriers capable of holding more than 3
million barrels of oil, in the Straight of Malacca in late 2014,
just as oil prices began to slide below $100 per barrel and the
excess of crude was filling the world's on shore tanks.
The UK arm handles most of the crude oil purchased from
West Africa and the North Sea that is shipped east.
It used the ship for "floating storage", as oil traders do
when they need logistical flexibility, do not have space in
cheaper land tanks or expect the price of oil to fall so
significantly in the near term that it is better to store it
wherever they can rather than sell.
Since then, Unipec, which declined to comment on the
booking, has moved oil from around the world onto the ship as
either a stopping off point for its own refineries, or to trade
on to other refiners when prices rose.
The lease on the vessel, owned by Belgian tanker operator
Euronav, will expire in September, the sources said, when
another trading firm or even another part of Unipec, such as the
its branch that deals with Middle Eastern and Far Eastern
crudes, could book it.
Unipec's time charter was booked at $40,000 per day, and new
bidders were already asking for closer to $36,000 per day,
according to sources.
Rates for Very Large Crude Carriers, the next-size-down
supertankers and a much more widely traded market, have also
fallen significantly due to an excess of ships and waning demand
for them.
Hauling crude on the benchmark Middle East to Japan route
fell to $16,900 on Friday, according to data from British
shipping services firm Clarkson. That is the lowest since
October 2014 and compared with $102,000 per day on the same
route on January 1-4, according to Clarkson data.
But even as prices drop, which makes it more affordable to
use ships as storage, brokers said some are holding off in
booking long-term time charters, preferring to store oil in
tanks on land or book ships for individual journeys in the hope
that rates could drop further.
"It's too risky for anyone to lock anything in," one ship
broker said.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Saul, Aizhu Chen in Beijing
and Florence Tan and Keith Wallis in Singapore, editing by
William Hardy)