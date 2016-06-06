HOUSTON, June 5 Gulf of Mexico offshore oil
producer Shell Oil Co said on Sunday Tropical Storm Colin was
forecast to miss the company's production platforms before
striking Florida on Monday.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center forecasts Colin, which
became a tropical storm on Sunday afternoon, will strike the
Gulf Coast of Florida on Monday night.
"Based on the current forecast there is no impact expected
for our offshore assets, but we will continue to monitor and
will make decisions accordingly," said Ray Fisher, spokesman for
Shell Oil, the U.S. unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
Oil and natural gas producers in the Gulf will shut in
production and evacuate workers when tropical cyclones threaten
to churn production areas, primarily off the coasts of Louisiana
and Texas.
Chevron Corp said it was monitoring Colin's path.
Exxon Mobil Corp is also monitoring the storm's
progress.
The Gulf of Mexico is home to 17 percent of U.S. crude
output and 5 percent of dry natural gas output daily, according
to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Both of these
amounts have decreased as onshore oil and gas production ramped
up in big shale plays.
More than 45 percent of the nation's refining capacity is
located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, which also is home to 51
percent of total U.S. natural gas processing capability.
Colin is not forecast to strike Gulf Coast refining and
natural gas processing hubs.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Richard Pullin)