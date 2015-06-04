* Oil market recovery has flattened contango
* 5 million barrels sold from sea storage in past week -
data
By Jonathan Saul and Libby George
LONDON, June 4 Physical oil is coming under
pressure as trade houses unwind a profitable storage play after
several months that saw them holding millions of barrels on
tankers at sea.
A drop in the volume of crude stored for speculative profit
is putting more supply into an already saturated market,
elbowing out new loadings leading to a build-up of unsold West
African, North Sea and Mediterranean oil.
"When the contango started, it created a demand," said Tamas
Varga of PVM oil brokerage. Now "they are creating additional
supply".
"The structure of the market should weaken significantly,"
Varga added. "There is just lots of oil around in the U.S. and
globally."
Oil prices collapsed by 60 percent between June last year
and January 2015, pushing the cost of oil for immediate delivery
to a big discount below future prices and making it profitable
to buy oil and store it for sale later.
At its peak earlier this year as much as 50 million barrels
of oil was estimated to have been earmarked for storage on
tankers. The oil market has since rallied - flattening that
discount, also known as a contango, leading trade houses to cash
in on profits.
Shipping sources and shipping data estimated that volumes
earmarked for contango-led floating storage had dropped to as
few as 10 tankers, known as very large crude carriers, each
capable of carrying a maximum of 2 million barrels, meaning at
most 20 million barrels.
"We're getting to the point where it makes sense to sell,"
Richard Mallinson, analyst with Energy Aspects.
"Effectively, we're reaching the end of that storage."
In the past week alone as much as 5 million barrels of
floating storage has been sold, shipping data showed.
In an earlier sale last month, Chinese trader Unipec sold 2
million barrels of Nigerian crude that was stored on one of the
world's largest tankers, capable of holding 3 million barrels,
to an Indian refiner.
Trade sources said trading firms such as Trafigura
and Vitol as well as Shell had
all sold cargoes held in floating storage.
The companies declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
"If you want to recreate the contango trade, you need a
steep drop ... in the oil price to make it viable given where
tanker rates are today," said Arctic Securities analyst Erik
Nikolai Stavseth.
Mallinson contends that the long-term effect may be a drop
in the market surplus of crude oil, but in the near-term, it
adds to the oversupply:
"It makes the pain worse in the short term," he said.
Nevertheless, for holders of millions of barrels of West
African crude and also North Sea oil in the Atlantic, the
sell-off in floating storage could mean a longer wait to offload
cargoes as they compete. "Everyone is trying to sell," one oil
trader said.
(Editing by William Hardy)