LONDON Jan 13 Oil traders have booked at least
12 tankers to store 25 million barrels of crude at sea in a
further sign of a build-up in global stocks, according to
shipping sources and fixture data.
At least 11 very large crude carriers (VLCCs) have been
reported as booked with storage options, shipping sources and
fixture lists show, rising from around five vessels at the end
of last week. Each VLCC can hold a maximum of 2 million barrels
of oil.
Separately, the Ti Oceania - one of the world's biggest oil
tankers, known as an ultra-large crude carrier with a 3 million
barrel capacity - has been booked to store crude, the data and
market sources say.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Pravin Char)