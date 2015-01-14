(Repeats story published on Tuesday, with no changes)
* Older tankers being booked to store oil, boon for owners
* Last oil storage play seen in 2009
* Oil storage at sea graphic: link.reuters.com/rux73w
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Jan 13 Some of the world's biggest oil
traders have booked supertankers to store at least 25 million
barrels at sea in recent days, seeking to take advantage of the
crash in crude prices and make a profit down the line.
Floating storage levels are expected to increase further in
coming weeks as trading companies adopt a strategy that was last
used in 2009 when prices slumped and led to over 100 million
barrels of oil being parked on tankers at sea before stocks were
sold off.
The play is also driving up tanker hire rates, and shipping
firms have seen their share prices surge in recent days.
In the past week, trading firms including Trafigura
, Vitol, Gunvor, Koch and energy
major Shell have started booking oil tankers for
floating storage for up to 12 months, according to ship industry
sources and freight bookings seen by Reuters.
At least 11 very large crude carriers (VLCCs) have been
reported as booked with storage options, rising from around five
vessels at the end of last week. Each VLCC can hold 2 million
barrels.
Separately, the Ti Oceania - one of the world's biggest oil
ships, known as an ultra-large crude carrier, with a 3 million
barrel capacity - has been booked by trader Vitol to store oil,
the data and market sources say.
That means at least 25 million barrels are currently
estimated as being earmarked for floating storage. Some of the
tankers could nonetheless still be used for conventional oil
transportation.
Shell, Trafigura, Vitol and Gunvor all declined to comment.
Koch could not be immediately reached for comment.
The strategy works because oil prices for delivery in the
future are trading at a premium to those in the spot market - a
market structure known in the industry as contango - with
investors expecting prices to eventually recover from the near
60 percent slide in oil in the last seven months.
International benchmark Brent crude has fallen to just above
$45 a barrel, near a six-year low, having averaged $110 between
2011 and 2013. Contracts for delivery in December are above $56.
"Should this widening contango trend continue, we expect
more charterer interest for hiring VLCCs as floating storage,"
said analyst Omar Nokta of Clarkson Capital Markets.
But despite the attraction, the costs involved prohibit all
but the biggest players.
Taking into account vessel hire and other expenses including
bunker fuel and insurance, overall monthly costs are estimated
anywhere in the region of $1.5 million per tanker.
TANKER MARKET UPSIDE
After years in the doldrums, due to a glut of ships and soft
demand, tanker rates have been strengthening in recent months
helped by firmer bookings and slower fleet growth.
Rates have accelerated sharply this month as oil traders
also eat up capacity.
Big shipping groups like Frontline, Tsakos Energy
Navigation and DHT Holdings have seen their
share prices surge this month, helped by the overall positive
market momentum.
Average daily earnings for VLCCs have risen to over $84,000
a day, from around $63,000 at the beginning of the year - not
far off levels of over $100,000 a day seen before the tanker
market slump in 2008.
Industry players say rates to hire vessels for longer
periods - known as time charters - have risen by a few thousand
dollars a day in the past week to over $40,000 a day, and are
almost double the level at the same time last year.
With the wave of time charter bookings in recent days, rates
are likely to rise further, market sources say.
Many of the ships currently being deployed for floating
storage are older and less fuel-efficient vessels, which oil
companies are less keen on using to transport crude. At least
three are over 15 years old. By using older vessels, oil traders
have been able to hire VLCCs for less than $40,000 a day.
Tanker owners have also preferred to trade their more modern
ships rather than opt for floating storage as vessels normally
deteriorate when kept stationary.
On top of rate rises, using older vessels for storage is
seen as a boon for tanker owners.
"Every vessel that is removed from trading and tied up in
floating storage would be positive for the crude tanker market
balance - supporting earnings over the next months," said Arctic
Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth.
(Additional reporting by David Sheppard; Editing by Pravin
Char)