GENEVA Aug 16 State-owned Indian refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) bought a cargo of Saharan Blend crude from Algerian producer Sonatrach through a tender, industry sources said.

The purchase was only the second instance where the refiner has purchased Saharan Blend oil, according to Reuters data. It is typically a buyer of Nigerian grades such as Brass River or Azeri Light.

The tanker was chartered by Emirates National Oil Co (ENOC) for late September or early October loading, traders said, although the price could not be confirmed. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by David Holmes)