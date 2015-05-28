(Adds details throughout)
May 27 At least three people were injured on
Wednesday when a tornado hit a natural gas drilling rig in
northern Texas, the Hemphill County sheriff and a hospital
official said.
One victim sustained minor injuries, the second had
non-life-threatening injuries to the face, and the third
suffered "an impalement to the abdomen," Hemphill County Sheriff
James Pearson said in a statement.
Two of the more seriously injured were transported to a
hospital in Amarillo and one was treated at Hemphill County
Hospital in Canadian, Hemphill Hospital Chief Executive Christy
Francis said.
The patient who remained at Hemphill County Hospital was in
stable condition, Francis said.
The drilling rig is near Canadian, a town of nearly 3,000
residents that is about 100 miles (160 km) northeast of Amarillo
in the Texas panhandle.
Pearson said highways were closed due to debris from downed
trees and flooding.
There was no word on the rig's operations but Pearson said
there was "extensive damage to the doghouses," the
general-purpose rooms adjacent to the rig floor.
Storms have battered Texas this week, killing at least 15
people in weather-related incidents, including six in Houston.
The death toll in the state was expected to rise, with about
a dozen people still missing and a new round of thunderstorms
pelting the already flooded cities of Houston and Austin.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Sandra
Maler and Eric Beech)