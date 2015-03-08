March 8 Firefighters on Sunday were still
working to extinguish the last of a series of fires that erupted
when a BNSF Railway train loaded with crude oil
derailed two days ago in a rural area south of Galena, Illinois,
a local official said.
The incident marked the latest in a series of derailments in
North America involving trains hauling crude oil, heightening
focus on rail safety.
Nobody was injured in the fiery Thursday wreck, in which 21
cars of a 105-car BNSF train that originated in North Dakota
derailed about 3 miles outside Galena, a town of just over 3,000
near the border with Wisconsin.
Five of the 103 cars packed with Bakken crude oil caught
fire, sending plumes of black smoke and fireballs over the area,
city and company officials said.
By Sunday, one fire was still burning and crews were
building a temporary road and platform over marshy land
surrounding the site in order to haul away the damaged cars,
Galena City Administrator Mark Moran told Reuters.
Some 50 large trucks were using material from a local quarry
to build the "haul road," which is expected to be finished
today, Moran said. There are still 10 cars that need to be
either removed or rerailed, he said.
BNSF said in a statement it anticipates its mainline track
will become operational again on Monday.
Local, state and federal officials are assessing damage and
environmental contamination in the area, a heavily wooded region
near the confluence of the Galena and Mississippi rivers. Moran
said Sunday no problems had been reported to him so far.
BNSF, a unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said the
cause of the derailment was under investigation and it has set
up a claims center to help residents who may have suffered
property damage or need temporary relocation.
About 40 to 50 oil trains come through the region each week,
local officials said.
The accident is the latest involving oil trains in the
United States and Canada, including the derailment of a Canadian
National Railway Co train earlier on Saturday.
The train went off the tracks in the northern Ontario
community of Gogama, with the crew reporting a fire but no
injuries.
In 2013, some 47 people were killed in the Quebec town of
Lac-Mégantic after a train carrying crude oil derailed and
exploded. Another incident occurred in West Virginia three weeks
ago.
(Reporting by Karen Brooks in Austin, Texas; Editing by Chris
Reese)