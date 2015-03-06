(Adjusts codes to widen audience for story.)
March 6 A train carrying 15 tanker cars of
liquefied propane derailed in Essex junction, Vermont, late on
Thursday, but no flammable gas was leaked and there was no
danger to the public, according to a local news website on
Friday.
All safety systems also operated as designed,
burlingtonfreepress.com reported, citing New England Railroad
spokesman Mike Williams.
The derailment of the train, which has 53 cars in total, was
caused by a wheel bearing failure, after it overheated and
severed an air line on one of the rail cars, activating the
automatic braking system, the report said.
The derailment posed no public danger, rail and police
authorities said, according to the report.
In a separate incident, a U.S. train with 103 loaded cars of
crude oil had derailed and caught fire on Thursday in the state
of Illinois.
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)