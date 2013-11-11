NEW YORK Nov 11 The second explosive oil-train
derailment this year, which has finally burned out in rural
Alabama, may raise new questions about the safety of the
crude-by-rail boom, pointing to problems beyond those that
surfaced following the earlier tragedy in Quebec.
Within hours of the accident early Friday morning, operator
Genesee & Wyoming Inc had already ruled out many of the
factors cited in the deadly Lac Megantic disaster, where a
runaway train careened into the center of town, bursting into a
fireball that killed 47 people and levelled buildings.
The train in Alabama was travelling on relatively flat
terrain at below the 40 miles per hour limit, not parked atop an
incline where brake failure may have been an issue. The tank
cars on the 90-car Genesee train were T108s, not DOT-111s, which
have been faulted by regulators. An industry-standard two
engineers were driving it, not one as in Canada.
Both trains carried North Dakota crude, a type that tends to
be very low-density or 'light', meaning it contains more
volatile compounds that may account for its explosive
properties. But that doesn't explain why the train derailed.
With no apparent extenuating circumstances, experts said
investigators would likely be looking hard at the condition of
the tracks themselves, noting that short-line railroads like the
one in Alabama have become critical final links in the thriving
oil-by-rail trade -- but can suffer from neglect.
Just days before the accident, in fact, Genesee executives
had talked to analysts about the challenges of upgrading the
assets they inherited a year ago after buying RailAmerica,
becoming the country's largest short-line railroad operator.
" s we continue to systematically assess the former
RailAmerica properties, we found conditions and facilities and
track at several railroads that are not up to G&W standards for
safety and service," president and CEO Jack Hellmann said on a
conference call on Nov. 1. He said many of the problems had been
fixed in August and September, but the company would spend
another $1 million in the fourth quarter.
On Friday, that bill likely rose after nearly 30 cars of the
90-car crude oil train on the Alabama & Gulf Coast Railway - one
of the 45 former RailAmerica lines Genesee bought for $1.4
billion - derailed in western Alabama. Some dozen of the cars
went up in flames that only finally died down by Sunday in the
most dramatic U.S. accident since the oil-by-rail boom began. No
one was injured or killed.
By Sunday afternoon, workers were in the process of removing
the cars that derailed and cleaning up the site. Contractors
were on hand to investigate the site, Bill Jasper, president of
the regional line, told Reuters.
It is unclear what caused Friday's derailment and blast, or
even whether the Alabama & Gulf Coast Railway was one of the
lines that Hellmann had deemed problematic. Jasper, who took the
job in April, said the new owners had made some improvements to
the "track structure".
A company spokesman could not be reached over the weekend
for comment.
But Friday's incident is likely to increase the focus on the
safety of booming oil-by-rail freight, raising the risk of
tougher standards or costlier regulations that may eat into
operators or rail shippers margins.
TRESTLE TROUBLE?
Short-line railroads, which connect smaller stations to
higher-speed mainline tracks run by big operators like Union
Pacific Corp and Warren Buffett's BNSF, have
become increasingly important as oil shipments by rail surge
across the United States.
As the rapid growth of U.S. shale oil output has outpaced
the rate of pipeline construction, the geographic reach of
railway lines has made crude-by-rail an attractive option.
From next to nothing four years ago, railways now transport
nearly one-tenth of U.S. crude output, or around 800,00 barrels
per day.
Russ Quimby, a retired National Transportation Safety Board
investigator and a rail consultant, said that while more
profitable mainline railroads had been able to invest in their
infrastructure, smaller branch lines had been caught off-guard.
"The little railroads, they're still trying to catch up, but
they have become in many cases vital links because of the
increase in traffic," he said.
Genesee said the derailment "occurred in the vicinity of a
60-foot-long, 10-foot-high wooden trestle."
Quimby noted that wooden structures like trestles -- or
bridges -- are particularly vulnerable in southern states. The
trestles often traverse marshy, humid areas or rivers, leaving
them open to attack from rot, insects and fungus.
But Alabama & Gulf Coast Railway's Jasper told Reuters that
there was no indication that the trestle was a cause.
"It's just a coincidence that it was in the proximity of the
trestle," he said, adding that it was a very short bridge and
the exact point of the derailment was still unclear.
On Dec. 15, 2012, the same rail line experienced a smaller
derailment of a freight train in the same area, according to
Federal Railroad Administration data.
In Friday's incident, Genesee said the train was hauling 90
T108 tank cars, not the more popular DOT-111s, which have been
faulted by regulators for being prone to puncture. The rail
industry voluntarily adopted new standards for the 111s from
October 2011, but has resisted efforts to revamp previous
versions because they say it would cost $1 billion.
The involvement of T108s would add to pressure for any new
railcar regulations not to be too narrowly focused on DOT-111s,
said Elena McGovern, an energy analyst with Eurasia Group.
"The same types of questions related to puncture resistance,
etc, are likely to be asked about these T108s," she said.
Genesee said data recorders showed the train was going
slower than the 40 mile per hour (mph) limit, while the track
had been inspected as recently as Monday.
The company, which expects to reopen the line by next
weekend, has previously highlighted its safety record.
Asked in the Nov. 1 call about the fallout from the Canada
derailment, chief operating officer David Brown said: "I think,
largely what's coming down in regulations, proposed regulations,
are already things we were already doing."
SIZEABLE NICHE
The incident may have little impact on Genesee. The company
carries some $500 million in liability insurance, which it
renewed at higher rates just after the Quebec accident,
executives said. Its shares ended slightly higher on Friday.
The railroad operator has quietly carved out a sizeable
niche in crude transport, carrying about one-tenth of the total
traffic on major Class I lines, company and industry data show.
It acquired RailAmerica's 45 short-line railroads in
December, 2012, in a deal that created the largest short-line
network of railroads in North America, with over 100 Class II
and Class III lines covering 12,900 miles (20,650 km). The
company also owns lines in Australia and Europe.
Petroleum products shipments -- of which about one-third are
crude -- make up 5 percent of its business, and are the second
fastest-growing commodity.
It hauled over 25,000 carloads of petroleum products in the
third quarter, which would mean about 9,000 loads of crude.
"Now that you're adding so much more hazardous material for
the track, it raises the question: Should there be a higher
standard of maintenance for these lines than what they have
experienced to date?" said Gary Landrio, principal of Landrio
Resources, a transportation consulting firm.
Genesee said petroleum shipments should rise by another
5,000 carloads in the fourth quarter due to rising shipments in
the Pacific region and higher natural gas liquids in the Ohio
Valley.
The Alabama incident may draw attention to other risks of
rail transport. The derailment occurred above a wetlands area,
which was quickly cordoned off by booms to contain the spill.
This was likely to provide ammunition to environmental
groups who don't see crude-by-rail transport as a safe option,
said Eurasia's McGovern, and would "contribute to the debate
over the relative safety of pipelines versus rail."
(Additional reporting by Cezary Podkul and Nicolas Medina Mora;
Editing by Richard Pullin)