By Edward McAllister
| NEW YORK, March 23
NEW YORK, March 23 Volunteers at the Galena,
Illinois, fire department were hosing down the smoldering wreck
of a derailed BNSF oil train on the east bank of the Mississippi
River on March 5 when a fire suddenly flared beyond their
control. Minutes later, the blaze reached above the treetops,
visible for miles around.
"They dropped the hoses and got out" when the flames started
rising, said Charles Pedersen, emergency manager for Jo Daviess
County, a rural area near the Iowa border which includes Galena.
"Ten more minutes and we would have lost them all."
No one was hurt in the fire, which burned for days, fed by
oil leaking from the ruptured tank cars. But an increase in
explosive accidents in North America this year highlights the
risks that thousands of rural fire departments face as shipments
of oil by rail grow and regulators call for improved train car
standards.
Nearly two years after a crude oil train derailed, exploded
and killed 47 people in the Canadian town of Lac-Megantic,
Quebec, in 2013, there are no uniform U.S. standards for oil
train safety procedures, and training varies widely across the
country, according to interviews with firefighters and experts
in oil train derailments and training.
About 2,500 fire departments are adjacent to rail lines
transporting oil in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois
and Iowa alone, according to figures provided by the Department
of Transportation, but no nationwide statistics exist. The DOT
does not know which of these fire departments are in need of
training, a spokesman said.
The scenario concerns experts who say more needs to be done
for sparsely equipped, rural, mostly volunteer-run fire
departments to prepare as oil train accidents increase. Already
this year, four oil trains have derailed and exploded in North
America, double last year's tally.
No deaths have occurred as a result of U.S. derailments. Oil
trains have been a consistent feature on U.S. rails only since
2009.
"Is it acceptable that we just let these fires burn out?"
said Thomas Miller, board member of the National Volunteer Fire
Council and principal at the National Fire Protection
Association, which draws up training guidelines.
"We have to have a comprehensive plan to identify training
levels required and to make sure training is available," he
said.
CART BEFORE HORSE
Railroads have increased safety training in the nearly two
years since Lac-Megantic, a period during which nine trains have
derailed and exploded in North America.
Berkshire Hathaway -owned BNSF, CSX Corp,
Norfolk Southern Corp and other railroads have bolstered
their own network of hundreds of hazardous-materials experts and
equipment centers dotted around the country that react if an
accident occurs.
The major North American railroads last year spent $5
million to send more than 1,500 first responders on a new
three-day oil train program in Pueblo, Colorado, the first site
dedicated to oil derailment training in the United States.
The Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) is developing an oil
derailment training module, expected to be completed in May.
But PHMSA funding to state and tribal governments for hazmat
training has declined from $21.1 million in 2010 to $20.2
million last year, even as oil derailments increased. Moreover,
interviews with fire departments across the country reveal stark
disparities in training.
In Galena, where up to 50 oil trains roll through each week,
the fire department had received some basic hazmat training
provided by BNSF last year. But when the train came off the
rails in March, Galena firefighters were still waiting for a
slot at the Pueblo, Colorado facility.
"It was a bit cart-before-the-horse," said Galena volunteer
fire chief Randy Beadle. "It just happened that we had an
incident before we could get the guys out there" to Pueblo, he
said.
It is unclear what exactly the Galena firefighters might
have done differently given proper training and greater
resources, but other firefighters who have received extensive
training say it is vital to countering an oil train blaze
safely.
In Casselton, North Dakota, the fire department has been
"bombarded" with training after an oil train collided with a
derailed soybean train in December 2013, setting 21 oil cars
ablaze and causing a fireball whose heat was felt from over a
quarter of a mile away, said Casselton's volunteer fire chief,
Tim McLean.
Before that accident, McLean and his 28-strong fire team
"had no idea oil trains were that explosive," said McLean, a
corn and soy farmer. Since then, eight firefighters from the
department have been to the Pueblo site for intensive training
and more will attend this year.
In Pembroke, Virginia, where CSX rerouted some crude oil
trains last month after a derailment damaged its track in West
Virginia, the volunteer department has had no specific oil
training, said fire department president Jerry Gautier.
"We have reached thousands of people for hydrogen and
ethanol training, but the oil program is in its infancy," said
Rick Edinger, a member of the hazardous material committee at
the International Fire Chiefs Association. "It could take a
couple of years to roll out."
Meanwhile, oil train accidents remain at the front of
people's minds in Galena, especially for Pedersen, the emergency
manager in Jo Daviess county, one of the busiest areas in
Illinois for oil trains.
"Every time I hear a train go by now, I think a little
differently about it," he said.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)