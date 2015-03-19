By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 A chorus of local
governments across California opposed to crude oil trains grew
louder this week in light of recent derailments, with a total of
14 cities and towns now trying to block the trains from running
through their communities.
Five northern California cities - Berkeley, Richmond,
Oakland, Martinez and Davis - have voiced their opposition to
crude by rail in general. An additional nine communities
specifically oppose a Phillips 66 project to enable its
refinery in San Luis Obispo to unload crude-carrying trains.
Fiery derailments in West Virginia, Illinois and Ontario in
recent weeks have brought the issue back into the national
spotlight. The most devastating
crude by rail disaster, a July 2013 derailment in Lac-Mégantic,
Quebec, which killed 47 people, is mentioned in many of the
opposition measures.
San Luis Obispo County is weighing whether to approve the
Phillips 66 project, which would use Union Pacific rail lines to
bring five 80-car trains per week to the refinery, starting in
2016.
That has prompted concern from communities along the
company's rail network, including densely populated cities in
the San Francisco Bay Area.
"The opposition is growing exponentially," said Jess
Dervin-Ackerman of the Sierra Club San Francisco Bay Chapter.
On Monday the Bay Area city of San Leandro passed a
resolution opposing the Phillips 66 project, noting that at
least 20 schools are located in the "blast zone" along the
projected route.
Paso Robles, a city in San Luis Obispo County, could be the
next to take a stand against the dangerous cargo. Its city
council is expected to debate the topic at an upcoming meeting.
While local governments lack the ability to stop the trains,
which fall under the jurisdiction of the federal government,
they hope to put pressure on San Luis Obispo County officials.
"Every one of the tank cars on these trains carries more
flammable crude oil than any municipal fire department can
fight. That's why California cities and towns are saying no,"
said Matt Krogh of environmental group ForestEthics.
Phillips 66 said it has one of the most modern crude rail
fleets in service and that every railcar used to transport crude
oil in its fleet exceeds regulatory safety standards.
"The proposed rail project is designed with safety as the
top priority and with safety measures embedded in the project,"
said spokesman Dennis Nuss.
(Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Matthew Lewis)