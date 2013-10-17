DAEGU, South Korea Oct 17 Turkey will import at least 5 million tonnes of Iranian crude oil next year as any more cuts in the country's oil imports from Iran will be "threatening" to the Turkish economy, the Turkish energy minister said on Thursday.

Taner Yildiz said in a briefing during the World Energy Congress that Turkey is also importing 10 billion cubic metres of gas from Iran, saying it will increase the gas purchase if more is available.

Turkey is also ready to take more gas from Iraq if Iraq increases its gas production, the minister added. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and Jane Chung; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)