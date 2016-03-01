UPDATE 2-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
OIL TURNS POSITIVE IN VOLATILE TRADING; TRADERS CITE WALL STREET RALLY
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
DUBAI, May 20 Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz said on Saturday the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the kingdom would strengthen cooperation between the two countries and help enhance global security.